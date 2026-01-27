Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Duncan Lake Project, located in southeastern British Columbia and steadily advanced by the Company for nearly a decade. The Project hosts several drill-ready targets for critical metals, primarily zinc mineralization, although there is considerable potential for high-grade silver mineralization as outlined in the news release dated December 12, 2025. The Duncan Lake Project is well situated with extensive road access within 180 km of the Trail Smelter, one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes (Figure 1).

A two-year extension was granted by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for the Duncan South Permit. This Multi-year Area Based Exploration Permit ("MYAB Permit") covers the No.3, No.2, and No.1 Zones and the underexplored ground between them south of the Duncan Mine. These showings were discovered early in the history of the Duncan Lake Camp before the focus was concentrated on the Duncan Mine which was developed by Cominco during 1957-1960 but never produced.

The southern MYAB Permit allows for up to 26 drill sites and 15 trenches over the next two years. The No.3 and No.1 Zone was subject to trenching and channel sampling during 2025 which returned strong Zn-Pb-Ag grades over meter-scale intervals (see news release dated October 16, 2025). The Company also holds a separate MYAB Permit for the area north of the Duncan Mine. Historical drilling, including several drillholes completed by Rokmaster in 2022, has intersected the northern extension of the Duncan Anticline. These results indicate higher Zn-Pb-Ag grades compared to those previously intersected at the Duncan Mine.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Getting a time extension on the Duncan South Permit is great news and will allow us to further test this prospective part of the Duncan Lake Project. The Project is located in the ideal geology and location for huge targets and rapid development of critical metals. As discussed previously, the Project also presents strong potential for high-grade silver mineralization that we look forward to investigating."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo. who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281774

Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.