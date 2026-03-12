Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drill testing of porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) targets on the Hanson Property in the coming weeks.

The Hanson Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 26,932 hectares (269 km2) across three properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has nurtured the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets on the three properties which now all hold exploration drill permits.

The Hanson Property is largely underlain by granite, monzonite, and granodiorite of the Endako Batholith which also hosts the past producing Endako Molybdenum Mine located approximately 20 km south of the Property (Figure 2). The Hanson Property is situated near a major structural intersection with potential for three distinct periods of mineralization in the district: late Jurassic porphyry Mo, late Cretaceous porphyry Cu±Mo±Au, and early Eocene porphyry Cu-Au mineralization. Previous exploration work, mostly completed by Endako Mines in the early 1970's, generated several significant soil and geophysical anomalies which have received only limited drill testing.

The focus for the upcoming drill program will be on the Wilson Zone which features multiple layers of encouraging features building on previous exploration:

A 900 x 800 m open soil anomaly with high molybdenum (10-126 ppm Mo) and copper (80-357 ppm Cu) concentrations.

The soil anomaly is coincident with outcrops of Stern Creek diorite which hosts fracture- and vein-hosted molybdenite mineralization and extensive potassic secondary biotite alteration.

The Wilson Zone hosts historical rock grab sample results up to 1.37% Mo, 0.47% Cu, and 0.48 g/t Au.

An open I.P chargeability anomaly was detected in 1973 by Endako Mines over the Wilson Zone. The broad anomaly is evident in the more exposed area to the east with strong pyrite mineralization, and cored by a resistivity high anomaly. Endako Mines completed only two shallow (<63.0 m) drillholes near the resistivity anomaly after a five-year hiatus of exploration at the time. These two drillholes were sporadically assayed only for molybdenum which returned elevated results up to 0.07% MoS2.

An airborne ZTEM survey completed in 2012 features anomalies in the apparent resistivity and magnetic data that are coincident with the above.

The Wilson Zone occurs along a major north-trending intrusive contact between the Hanson Phase and Stern Creek Phase of the Endako Batholith.

Ambitious exploration on the larger Nechako Project is planned for 2026 on all three Properties, and will include I.P survey and drill testing on the Mystery Property later in the year. The entire Nechako Project is permitted for exploration drilling and the Company is funded to complete the exploration work currently planned for 2026.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The Wilson Zone on the Hanson Property hosts multiple features that encourage drill testing for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization in the coming weeks. The positive field work completed in 2025 combined with the excellent work done by previous operators on the Property have vectored several exciting drill targets for the critical metals of molybdenum and copper with encouraging gold results in the same area. For several years, Rokmaster has been advancing the Nechako Project by effective field work programs and by getting drill permits in place to launch into 2026 with potential discoveries in a thrilling price environment."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288243

Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.