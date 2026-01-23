

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $824 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $1.095 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.179 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $9.745 billion from $9.284 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $824 Mln. vs. $1.095 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $9.745 Bln vs. $9.284 Bln last year.



