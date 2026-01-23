

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - SLB N.V. (SLB), an oilfield services company, on Friday reported net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable declined 25 percent to $824 from $1.10 billion in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $0.55 versus $0.77 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 2 percent to $2.33 billion from $2.38 billion in the same period last year.



Revenue increased to $9.75 billion from $9.28 billion in the previous year.



Further, the company said its board approved a 3.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.295 per share from $0.285 per share, effective with the dividend payable on April 2, to shareholders of record on February 11.



The company said it expects to generate strong cash flows in 2026 and plans to return more than $4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, starting with the 3.5% increase in its quarterly dividend.



In the pre-market trading, SLB is 0.35% lesser at $49.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.



