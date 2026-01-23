Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development AB receives additional guarantee commitments in ongoing rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO, OR INVITATION TO, ACQUIRE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES IN KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL) IN ANY JURISDICTION. PLEASE ALSO REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Karolinska Development AB (publ) ("Karolinska Development" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received additional guarantee commitments amounting to a total of approximately 20 MSEK in the Company's ongoing rights issue of series B shares of approximately 202.6 MSEK before issue costs. The rights issue was resolved by the Board of Directors on 1 December 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 8 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period runs until and including 27 January 2026. The additional guarantee commitments relate to a guarantee covering the interval from approximately 47 percent up to approximately 57 percent of the Rights Issue (the "Intermediate Guarantee"). Through the Intermediate Guarantee, the Rights Issue is covered by guarantee commitments and subscription undertakings up to a total of approximately 57 percent, corresponding to approximately 115.2 MSEK.

The Company today announces that previously agreed guarantee commitments and subscription undertakings have been increased from approximately SEK 95.2 million to approximately 115.2 MSEK in total. The Intermediate Guarantee constitutes a separate tranche covering the interval from approximately 47 percent up to approximately 57 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the total commitments through guarantee commitments and subscription undertakings in the Rights Issue amount to approximately 115.2 MSEK, corresponding to approximately 57 percent of the total issue volume in the Rights Issue.

For the Intermediate Guarantee, either a cash guarantee fee amounting to 13 percent of the guaranteed amount, or a guarantee fee amounting to 15 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, will be paid. The subscription price for shares issued to the guarantors shall correspond to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the subscription period in the Rights Issue, however not lower than the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The guarantee commitments are not secured through bank guarantees, escrow arrangements, pledges or similar arrangements. Guarantee commitments under the Intermediate Guarantee have been provided as set out below. For information regarding previously received subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments, reference is made to the information document published by the Company on 9 January 2026.

Guarantee commitments Guaranteed shares Guaranteed amount (SEK) Share of the issue (%) Tedde Jeansson 50,000,000 15,000,000 7.41 Göran Källebo 10,000,000 3,000,000 1.48 Johan Thorell 6,666,666 2,000,000 0.99 Total 66,666,666 20,000,000 9.87

A subscription of shares in the Rights Issue (other than by exercising preferential rights) which result in an investor acquiring a shareholding corresponding to or exceeding a threshold of ten (10) percent or more of the total number of votes in the Company following the completion of the Rights Issue, must prior to the investment be filed with the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter, "ISP"). To the extent any guarantors' fulfilment of their guarantee commitment entails that the investment must be approved by the ISP in accordance with the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), such part of the guarantee is conditional upon notification that the application of the transaction is left without action or that approval has been obtained from the ISP.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser to Karolinska Development in connection with the Rights Issue and Cirio Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal adviser. Nordic Issuing AB is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Tel: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Tel: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 2026-01-23 17:55 CET.

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patient's lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

