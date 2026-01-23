Anzeige
ATARI: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR 2025/2026 REPORT

PUBLICATION OF THE
HALF-YEAR 2025/2026 REPORT

Paris, France (January 23, 2026 - 6:00 pm CET) - Atari (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers -announces that it has made available to the public on January 23, 2026, its Half-Year Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2025, reviewed by the Statutory Auditor.

The document can be downloaded from the Company's website: (www.atari-investisseurs.fr, "Financial Publications" menu).

Correction to the press release dated December 23, 2025: "Half-Year 2025/26 results"

Following the finalization of its Half-Year Financial Report, the Company identified adjustments needed in figures presented in the press release published on December 23, 2025. The corrected figures are set out below. All other information contained in the Press Release remains unchanged. A corrected press release is available on the Company's website: (www.atari-investisseurs.fr,).

ASSETS (€ million) Corrected as published in the H1 25/26 Report dated January 23rd 2026 As published in press release date Dec. 23rd 2026
Non-current assets 75.5 74.4
Current assets 20.2 20.2
Total assets 95.7 94.6
EQUITY & LIABILITIES (€ million) Corrected as published in the H1 25/26 Report dated January 23rd 2026 As published in press release date Dec. 23rd 2026
Total equity 3.4 1.1
Non-current liabilities 23.0 23.3
Current liabilities 69.3 70.2
Total equity and liabilities 95.7 94.6
CASH FLOW (€ million) Corrected as published in the H1 25/26 Report dated January 23rd 2026 As published in press release date Dec. 23rd 2026
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1.2 1.8
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1.0) (1.3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5.0 6.1

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations
Tel + 33 1 87 39 98 28 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Actus Finance & Communication - Marie Calleux
Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 66 - atari@actus.fr

Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate
Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

