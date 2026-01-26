ATARI: Thunderful shareholders approve directed share issue to Atari

Thunderful shareholders approve directed share issue to Atari

Paris, France (January 26, 2026 - 6:00 pm CET) -Atari (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Thunderful Group AB (publ) ("Thunderful") held on January 26, 2026, has approved the directed share issue of SEK 35 million to Atari (approx. $3.8 million), resulting in Atari owning 90.2% of the capital of Thunderful.

Following registration of the new shares to be issued by Thunderful in the Directed Share Issue, Atari will request that the Board of Directors of Thunderful applies for the delisting of Thunderful's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and request compulsory redemption of the minority shareholders' shares.

OFFER TO ACQUIRE REMAINING MINORITY SHARES IN THUNDERFUL

Following, and subject to, a delisting of the shares of Thunderful from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Atari will offer to acquire all shares in Thunderful not already held by Atari at an offering price of SEK 0.30 per share (the "Offer"). This offering price corresponds to a premium of approximately 61% compared to the closing price of Thunderful shares of SEK 0.1865 on 18 December 2025 when the Transaction was announced, and a premium of 100% compared to the price per share paid by Atari in Thunderful's directed share issue carried out on 28 August 2025.

REDEMPTION PROCEDURE

Atari will also request to initiate a compulsory redemption procedure under Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. Aktiebolagslagen) for purposes of acquiring all remaining minority shares which are not tendered in the Offer, with a requested redemption amount of SEK 0.30 per share (i.e., same price as in the Offer). The redemption procedure will result in Atari holding 100% of the shares in Thunderful.

The transaction has been financed with a new loan agreement with IRATA LLC, the holding Company of Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari, SA.

