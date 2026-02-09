Thunderful Group AB: Atari initiates compulsory redemption and Thunderful Group applies for delisting from Nasdaq First North

Atari SA ("Atari"), which holds approximately 90.2 percent of all votes and shares in Thunderful Group AB (publ) ("Thunderful"), has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Thunderful. In light thereof, the board of Thunderful has today resolved to apply for delisting of Thunderful's shares from Nasdaq First North. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North will be announced after Thunderful has received such notice from Nasdaq First North.

On 19 December 2025, it was announced that the board of Thunderful had resolved, subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting, on a directed new issue of 350,000,000 shares (the "Issue") to Thunderful's majority owner, Atari. An extraordinary general meeting in Thunderful resolved on 26 January 2026 to approve the Issue. All shares issued to Atari in the Issue have been subscribed for and allotted, and Atari now holds approximately 90.2 percent of all votes and shares in Thunderful.



Atari has informed the board of Thunderful that it is initiating compulsory redemption of the outstanding minority shares and that Atari wishes Thunderful's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North.



In view of the foregoing, the board of Thunderful has resolved to apply for the delisting of Thunderful's shares from Nasdaq First North. An application for delisting has been submitted to Nasdaq First North. The last trading day will be announced after Thunderful has received such notice from Nasdaq First North.

