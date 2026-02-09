Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEZJ | ISIN: FR0010478248 | Ticker-Symbol: IFGA
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 11:04
0,119 Euro
+0,42 % +0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATARI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1190,12111:50
0,1190,12111:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 09:50 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunderful Group AB: Atari initiates compulsory redemption and Thunderful Group applies for delisting from Nasdaq First North

Atari SA ("Atari"), which holds approximately 90.2 percent of all votes and shares in Thunderful Group AB (publ) ("Thunderful"), has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Thunderful. In light thereof, the board of Thunderful has today resolved to apply for delisting of Thunderful's shares from Nasdaq First North. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North will be announced after Thunderful has received such notice from Nasdaq First North.

On 19 December 2025, it was announced that the board of Thunderful had resolved, subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting, on a directed new issue of 350,000,000 shares (the "Issue") to Thunderful's majority owner, Atari. An extraordinary general meeting in Thunderful resolved on 26 January 2026 to approve the Issue. All shares issued to Atari in the Issue have been subscribed for and allotted, and Atari now holds approximately 90.2 percent of all votes and shares in Thunderful.

Atari has informed the board of Thunderful that it is initiating compulsory redemption of the outstanding minority shares and that Atari wishes Thunderful's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North.

In view of the foregoing, the board of Thunderful has resolved to apply for the delisting of Thunderful's shares from Nasdaq First North. An application for delisting has been submitted to Nasdaq First North. The last trading day will be announced after Thunderful has received such notice from Nasdaq First North.

For more information, please contact:
Mikael Falkner, Interim CEO and CFO, Thunderful Group, +46 760 35 64 34
Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board, Thunderful Group, +46 708 66 07 30

About Thunderful Group
Thunderful Group is focused on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant part of the gaming industry value chain through its two main business segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. These segments work together to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.