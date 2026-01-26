

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (267260.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 731.8 billion Korean won compared to 498.4 billion won, an increase of 46.83% from last year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 956.4 billion won, compared to 650.1 billion won, up 47.12%. Operating income was 995.3 billion won compared to 669.0 billion won, up 48.78%.



Fiscal year sales were 4.08 trillion won compared to 3.32 trillion won, an increase of 22.79% from prior year.



