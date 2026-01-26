

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C.DE) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR30.4 million, or EUR0.0286 per share. This compares with EUR148.6 million, or EUR0.1360 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to EUR3.214 billion from EUR2.959 billion last year.



