

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (TKHCF.PK) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY23.780 billion, or JPY73.77 per share. This compares with JPY25.161 billion, or JPY74.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to JPY51.729 billion from JPY52.570 billion last year.



Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.780 Bln. vs. JPY25.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY73.77 vs. JPY74.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY51.729 Bln vs. JPY52.570 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 83.07 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 92.000 B



