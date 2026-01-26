

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $266.03 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $207.29 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $4.414 billion from $3.872 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $266.03 Mln. vs. $207.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.414 Bln vs. $3.872 Bln last year.



