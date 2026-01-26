Leidos to acquire power design firm ENTRUST, bolstering its energy infrastructure portfolio

Acquisition expands Leidos' access to growing, resilient utility budgets

Adds complementary capabilities and customers, bringing Leidos into the utility gas and electric generation infrastructure markets

Projected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth and EBITDA margin

Leidos to host conference call on Monday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 a.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ENTRUST Solutions Group from Kohlberg for approximately $2.4 billion, accelerating Leidos' position as a leading engineering solutions provider for utilities nationwide.

The acquisition will add new capabilities and effectively double the size of Leidos' $600 million energy infrastructure engineering business, which has grown on average at double-digit rates while delivering double-digit margins for the past eight years.

For more than two decades, Leidos has provided world-class engineering services for commercial electric utilities with a focus on transmission and distribution. ENTRUST's engineering expertise extends from points of generation to transmission and distribution across the power delivery spectrum of both gas and electric utilities. Acquiring ENTRUST will broaden Leidos' base of utility clients and strengthen its ability to drive innovation across a broader, more diverse set of utility customers.

"ENTRUST's engineering capabilities and customer base perfectly complement ours, and it has a consistent track record of growth and strong profitability," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell. "This deal is a bold step forward in support of Leidos' growth strategy and a national priority to expand America's energy infrastructure, while improving reliability and resilience against aging systems and extreme weather events."

"By joining Leidos, we're uniting world-class power and energy engineering expertise to create a leading end-to-end infrastructure platform," said Adam Biggam, CEO at ENTRUST. "Our combined 5,500+ energy professionals will have the resources, technology and reach to tackle the most complex challenges facing the utility and power markets today."

Engineering and technology for secure energy infrastructure is a strategic focus for Leidos under its NorthStar 2030 growth strategy. U.S. utilities are projected to invest $1 trillion over the next decade in a modernization surge to meet growing demands for power and a national priority to strengthen and secure the U.S. electrical grid.

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Leidos' revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin and accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in 2027.

Leidos expects to fund the all-cash $2.4B transaction through a combination of new debt, cash on hand and commercial paper.

Approvals and Timing

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Leidos retained Citi as financial advisor, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal advisor and PwC as accounting advisor in connection with the transaction.

Conference Call & Webcast

Leidos management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 to discuss the transaction. The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding press release, presentation materials and supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com. To listen via telephone, please follow this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com until Jan. 26, 2027.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2025.

About ENTRUST Solutions Group

ENTRUST Solutions Group's 3,100+ professionals across 40+ locations in North America provide comprehensive and dependable engineering, consulting, design, asset integrity, data solutions and automation services to utilities, operators and industrial customers with excellence from start to finish. For more information, visit www.entrustsol.com.

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. 