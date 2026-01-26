Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to present the latest set of high-grade antimony (Sb) assays from the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. Assays for Drill Holes BH-25-22 to BH-25-31 are presented.

Highlights:

High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization continues to be intersected in the drilling between 75% to 80% of the drill holes

Multiple Zones of massive antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization were encountered in five of the nine holes reported.

High-grades and thick intersections are seen; up to 2.38% Sb over 9.6 meters and 6.79% Sb over 2.3 meters.

High grade*thickness values continue to be high = 20.4 and 15.6

The results are summarized in the table below.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - NB Drill Hole Assays Phase Two Drilling Hole Number









BH-25-22 From (m) To(m) Sb

(%) Length (m) Length*Sb%

107.30 111.30 5.10 4.00 20.4 And 163.75 173.35 2.38 9.60 22.8 Including 163.75 166.50 7.12 2.75 19.6 And 182.50 183.75 5.64 1.25 7.1











BH-25-23











88.50 90.80 6.62 2.30 15.2











BH-25-24











NSV







BH-25-25











124.45 125.00 7.92 0.55 4.4











BH-26-26











98.75 105.60 2.15 6.85 14.7











BH-25-27 38.45 40.30 2.41 1.85 4.5 and 44.70 47.00 6.79 2.30 15.6











BH-25-28











250.30 257.80 1.40 7.50 10.5 And 272.70 275.80 1.91 3.10 5.9











BH-25-29











79.15 81.60 0.14 2.45 0.3 and 349.55 352.00 1.00 2.45 2.4











BH-25-31











82.15 83.40 1.06 1.25 1.3 and 234.70 240.90 0.54 6.20 3.3 and 243.95 247.65 0.75 3.70 2.8 and 261.60 264.80 2.14 3.20 6.8

Note: the thickness reported in this table are drill intersected thicknesses. The true thickness of mineralization is calculated to be approximately 75% of the intersected thickness.

High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite continues to be intersected in between 75% to 80% of the drill holes.

Final assay results are released from the 5,000 meters of additional drilling completed during the fall Phase Two program at Bald Hill. Total drilling completed by ATMY in 2025 was over 8,000 meters in 31 drill holes, all of which have now been reported. Two additional drill holes planned for the Phase Two Program were not completed due to Christmas break and will be completed as part of the 2026 drilling.

Individual sections of massive stibnite giving grades up to 30% Sb are seen in the drill core. The overall average grade of mineralization appears to remain in the order of 3% to 4% Sb.

The antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization in the Main Zone has been outlined in surface outcroppings and drilling. As a result of the 2025 Drilling Program, the Main Zone has been extended to over 700 meters, and the depth has been confirmed to at least 400 meters.

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences from the Phase One and Two Drilling Program and the proposed definition drilling are shown in Figure 1 below.







Figure 1: Location of 2025 drilling (in Red) and Proposed Definition Drilling-2026 (in Blue). Proposed West Side drilling locations are shown in green.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/281591_2f360502d476eb7a_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Bald Hill Antimony Areas of Mineralization. The surface trace of the mineralization of the Main Zone is shown in red. The mineralization on the South Zone and the newly discovered Marcus Zone to the west of the main Zone are highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/281591_2f360502d476eb7a_003full.jpg

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony ( 80,000 to 106,000 tonnes of contained antimony) 1 - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Potential to expand based on additional known targets and additional claims added to the property

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "As previously reported our 2025 exploration program at Bald Hill has been very successful and the results continue to be exciting. Over 8,000 meters has been completed in 2025, bringing the total drilling to date on the property to over 13,800 meters of drilling. Our drilling continues to return results with High-grade antimony values and thick zones of mineralization for the deposit. The presence of multiple and thick zones of antimony-bearing stibnite encountered in recent drilling will be important factors in the ultimate resource calculation."

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. NQ drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Fredericton lab by staff of ATMY. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Result over the detection limits were rerun using assay techniques.

Antimony Resources conducted a comprehensive QA/QC program for the analysis comprising approximately 20% for each batch including: one sample of certified reference material, one sample duplicate of split core, one pulp duplicate taken at the lab and one blank sample for each batch of 25 samples.

The Laboratory also completed QA/QC procedures including duplicates, method blanks and standards. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

