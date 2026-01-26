Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 26 January 2026 at 3:10 pm EET

Sampo plc applies for delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

As announced on 5 November 2025, Sampo plc ("Sampo") has resolved to terminate its current Swedish Depositary Receipt ("SDR") arrangement and apply for admission to trading of its A share (the "A Share") on Nasdaq Stockholm. Sampo has today submitted applications to Nasdaq Stockholm for the delisting of the SDRs and the admission to trading of the A Shares.

Important dates

On or about 13 February 2026 Last day of trading in the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 16 February 2026 (trades carried out on the first day of trading will be settled with a T+3 schedule) First day of trading in the A Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 17 February 2026 Record date for SDR conversion On or about 19 February 2026 Delivery of A Shares to SDR holders

Sampo reserves the right to amend the dates, if necessary. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by Sampo by means of a stock exchange release.

For further information, please contact:



Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com





