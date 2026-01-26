Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 15:17
9,306 Euro
+0,43 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3229,32415:36
9,3229,32415:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 14:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc applies for delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 26 January 2026 at 3:10 pm EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Sampo plc applies for delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

As announced on 5 November 2025, Sampo plc ("Sampo") has resolved to terminate its current Swedish Depositary Receipt ("SDR") arrangement and apply for admission to trading of its A share (the "A Share") on Nasdaq Stockholm. Sampo has today submitted applications to Nasdaq Stockholm for the delisting of the SDRs and the admission to trading of the A Shares.

Important dates

On or about 13 February 2026Last day of trading in the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm
On or about 16 February 2026 (trades carried out on the first day of trading will be settled with a T+3 schedule)First day of trading in the A Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
On or about 17 February 2026Record date for SDR conversion
On or about 19 February 2026Delivery of A Shares to SDR holders

Sampo reserves the right to amend the dates, if necessary. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by Sampo by means of a stock exchange release.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

None of the information contained herein constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo in any jurisdiction whatsoever, including but not limited to, Finland, Sweden, and other member states of the European Economic Area. The information contained herein has been furnished solely for the purpose of communicating about the termination of the SDR arrangement and the concurrent Listing.

The information contained herein is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo referred to have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration thereunder.

The information contained herein is not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland, and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of the Sampo in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland or any other country in which it would be contrary to the laws and regulations of that country.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.