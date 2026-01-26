Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that it has entered into shares for debt agreements to satisfy $126,000 in debt owed to certain creditors of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

Under the terms of the Debt Settlement agreements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to the creditors of the Company, all of which are directors of the Company. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for working capital.

The issuance of the Shares to the creditors is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

Related Party Disclosure

As the creditors are directors of the Company, the above noted transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the transaction nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the transaction involves the referenced related parties, exceeds $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the transaction as the details of the debt settlement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Management Change

Golden Age would also like to announce that, effective January 23, 2026, Kevin Hanson has resigned from his positions of Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company but will continue in his director's role. Tibor Gajdics, a Director of the Company, has consented to act as President, effective the same date.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Hanson for his contributions during his tenure

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

GOLDEN AGE EXPLORATION LTD.

Per: "TIBOR GAJDICS"

Tibor Gajdics, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

