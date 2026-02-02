Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that it has closed the Debt Settlement transaction previously announced in its News Release dated January 26, 2026 (the "Debt Settlement").

Under the terms of the Debt Settlement agreements, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to the creditors of the Company, all of which are corporate entities owned and controlled by directors of the Company. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for working capital.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

Related Party Disclosure

As the creditors are corporate entities owned and controlled by directors of the Company, the above noted transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the transaction nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the transaction involves the referenced related parties, exceeds $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the transaction as the details of the debt settlement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

GOLDEN AGE EXPLORATION LTD.

Per: "TIBOR GAJDICS"

Tibor Gajdics, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

