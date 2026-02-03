Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to present the Thompson Gold Project (the "Project"), a consolidated 4,630-hectare land package in British Columbia, Canada. Located approximately 19 kilometres north-northwest of Vernon, this project combines the historically high-grade Blackhawk Project (330 hectares, option to acquire 100%) with the larger Thompson Claims (4,300 hectares, 100% acquired).

Strategic Acquisition Rationale and Project Foundations: Golden Age's core business is to identify, analyze, and reassess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify opportunities. The Thompson Gold Project has been identified as having the potential for significant gold mineralization in an underexplored, road-accessible land package in close proximity to infrastructure.

The Blackhawk Project

Blackhawk has long been considered a polymetallic, shear and quartz vein hosted, gold prospect. Historic reports detail gold grades, including 16.46 g/t Au over 4.6m, 20.8 g/t Au (grab). The efforts of previous owners to fill the 500m gap between the East and West showings and extend known strike lengths suggest an underlying belief in a connected, larger mineralized body rather than isolated occurrences. Furthermore, the property is located in an area with a history of minor placer mining dating back to the late 1800s, suggesting the possibility of a notable regional gold endowment.

Untested Potential: Critical to its value, only three shallow historical drill holes are known to have been completed in 1979, proving inconclusive due to issues like poor core recovery or suboptimal orientation. This means the high-grade potential remains largely untested at depth and along strike by modern methods.

Recent (2025) surface sampling on the Blackhawk Project has provided compelling modern validation of high-grade gold mineralization. Key results include: Grab samples up to 14.35 g/t Au and 9.41 g/t Au . Chip samples up to 13.05 g/t Au over 1.0m and 11.70 g/t Au over 1.35m. Composite chip samples up to 12.27 g/t Au over 2.35m and 9.00 g/t Au over 3.0m . These samples also show significant polymetallic credits with Cu up to 0.272% and Zn up to 1.250% , aligning with the polymetallic nature noted historically for Blackhawk.



The Thompson Claims: Large-Scale Potential

Outright Ownership and Regional Scale: The 4,300 adjacent hectares, 100% owned by the Company, and the Blackhawk Project form a land package capable of hosting a significant amount of mineralization. Blackhawk covers a 2.25-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, and the broader land package shows several target areas with anomalous gold values associated with favourable structural controls and other gold occurrences (e.g., the Irish Showing).

Geological Setting and Prospectivity: The Project is situated in a highly prospective region of British Columbia and is characterized by structurally controlled, shear-hosted, quartz-vein and breccia-style mineralization. Our current understanding, informed by historical data and modern analytical tools, suggests the possibility of multiple underexplored gold-bearing structures.

QA/QC

2025 Rock sample sites were marked with coloured flagging tape labelled with the sample number, and the location of each sample was recorded using a handheld GPS unit. Rock sample preparation and analyses were carried out at ALS Minerals in North Vancouver, BC. Each sample was dried, fine crushed to better than 70% passing 2 mm and then a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-MS61). An additional 30 g charge was further analyzed for gold by fire assay (Au-AA25). Overlimit values were determined by four acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma and either atomic emission spectroscopy or atomic absorption spectroscopy (Zn-OG62). All previous results are considered historical in nature and should not be relied upon.

Qualified Persons

Ehsan Salmabadi, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Management Change

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David McAdam as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. McAdam brings more than 35 years of hands-on finance and operations experience, having served in senior executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, and Vice President of Operations across North America and South Africa. These include CFO positions with several public and privately held organizations, including multiple mining companies. His experience includes serving as CFO of a TSX listed mining company with producing assets in South Africa and public reporting obligations across the TSX, AIM, and JSE exchanges. His background also spans sectors such as English as a Second Language education, where he provided executive advisory and investor relations support, and a Fortune 150 waste management and recycling company, where he served as Vice President of Operations and Director of Finance.

Most recently, Mr. McAdam has focused on providing executive advisory and consulting services to small and medium sized startup enterprises (predominantly private and CSE-based). He currently serves as CFO advisor to Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSX.V) and several private Canadian mining companies. Mr. McAdam holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and a Securities Institute of Canada Certificate.

Aziz-Ur Rehman has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to follow other pursuits. The team at Golden Age thanks Aziz-Ur for his work with the team and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential gold and silver projects in premier, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to pinpoint "Best In Their Class Resource Assets" worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and adhere to the letter of the law. The acquisition/option of the high-grade Thompson Gold Project in British Columbia perfectly exemplifies this strategy. This strategic assembly of land consolidates a compelling 4,630-hectare package within a premier and stable jurisdiction. The Company also has the option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Magic Property in British Columbia. The Magic property has some of the same characteristics as the Blackwater Davidson Gold Project located 105 kilometers to the northwest. The Magic property is believed to lie along a northwest trending deep-seated geological structure that includes the Blackwater, Capoose and Windfall Hills low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposits and/or prospects of the northern Nechako district. Blackwater commenced commercial production in May 2025.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282552

Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.