

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - France's integrated energy company TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) announced Monday the signing of an agreement extending the Waha Concessions up to December 31, 2050.



This agreement sets new fiscal terms allowing increase of the production of these concessions that are currently producing around 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).



It now paves the way for a new phase of investments, including the development of the North Gialo field, which is expected to add 100,000 boe/d of production.



TotalEnergies has been present in Libya since 1956. In 2025, the Company's production in the country averaged 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day



In Paris, TotalEnergies shares are gaining 2.09 euros or 1.21 percent to trade at 59.19 euros.



