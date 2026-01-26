Idun Industrier AB: Idun becomes new owner partner to Mouldex Sweden - leading service and spare parts partner to the sawmill industry

Idun Industrier AB (publ) ("Idun") has today acquired 90.1 percent of the shares in Mouldex Sweden AB ("Mouldex"), a leading Swedish service and aftermarket company focused on service, spare parts, as well as refurbishment and upgrading of machinery for the sawmill industry.

Since the early 2000s, Mouldex has built a strong market position as a complete service provider specializing in planers, band saws and grinding machines for sawmills. The company is known for its high level of technical expertise, its extensive spare parts inventory, and its ability to provide rapid support to customers in both planned maintenance work and acute operational stoppages - where downtime often entails very high costs for the customer.

The company is based in Halmstad and operates primarily in Sweden and Norway, with some presence also in other parts of Europe. Mouldex has a stable and recurring customer base consisting of several of the leading sawmill groups in the Nordic region. In recent years, Mouldex has reported revenues of approximately SEK 45-50 million with high and stable profitability.

Founder Jonas Wahlbeck will, following the transaction, remain a significant shareholder in Mouldex and continue in his role as CEO. Mouldex will continue to be operated as an independent company within the Idun Group, with full responsibility for its operations, organization and business.

"It feels very good to welcome Idun as a long-term owner partner. With their support and experience, we will be in a better position to continue developing Mouldex in the same spirit as before, while also taking the next step in our growth - both in Sweden and internationally," says Jonas Wahlbeck, CEO and shareholder of Mouldex.

"Mouldex is a very well-managed company with a strong market position in a technically demanding niche. The business is characterized by high stability, recurring demand and deep specialist expertise - qualities that align very well with Idun's investment criteria. We look forward to continuing to build on what has historically made Mouldex successful together with Jonas and the other employees," says Henrik Mella, CEO of Idun Industrier.

Mouldex will be included in Idun's business area Service & Maintenance. The acquisition is carried out through a wholly owned subsidiary of Idun, with closing today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Idun's earnings for the current year and is financed through Idun's cash position.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Mella, CEO - henrik.mella@idun.com, +46 (0)70 660 63 40

Oskar Samuelsson, CFO - oskar.samuelsson@idun.com, +46 (0)70 966 13 25

Idun's Certified Adviser is Avanza Bank AB - ca@avanza.se, +46 (0)8 562 250 00

About Us

Idun Industrier AB (publ) is a group of companies that, together with the management of each group company, develops industrial and service businesses in Sweden with a long-term perspective. Idun invests in small and medium-sized high-quality companies, typically niche-focused with strong market positions and stable business models, where Idun can be a relevant and permanent owner. Idun comprises 20 independent group companies employing around 950 people, with annual revenues of approximately SEK 2.5 billion. More information is available at www.idun.com.

Idun's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North Growth Market, under the ticker IDUN B.