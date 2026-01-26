Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform focused on modernizing immigration, employment, and newcomer support solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Kaszas as director and Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

With over four decades of experience in the financial services industry, Steve Kaszas has built a distinguished career characterized by strategic leadership, client-focused investment management, and a deep commitment to community engagement.

Steve began his career at Burns Fry in 1983 and quickly rose to become a shareholder in 1984. as the past leader of the Altberg Kaszas Group (now retired) at BMO Nesbitt Burns, he has leveraged his expertise and global network to deliver insightful investment strategies and superior client service. His success is rooted in his ability to establish and maintain a sophisticated client base while integrating insights from a broad spectrum of international financial resources.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Steve is a dedicated community advocate and a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal (2003) in recognition of his significant contributions to Canada and the broader community. His leadership extends beyond the financial sector, as he actively engages in governance roles that benefit from his strategic acumen and commitment to excellence.

Steve brings to the boardroom a wealth of financial expertise, a global perspective, and a passion for fostering sustainable growth. His ability to navigate complex economic landscapes, coupled with his dedication to integrity and service, makes him a valuable asset to any organization seeking strong governance and forward-thinking leadership.

Akshat Soni, Chief Executive Officer of CanPR Technology Ltd., commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve as Chairman of CanPR. His deep experience in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets will be instrumental as we enter our next stage of growth. Steve brings a disciplined, long-term perspective that will help guide the company as we continue executing on our strategy and building sustainable shareholder value."

Mr. Kaszas commented: "I am honoured to join CanPR as Chairman at such a pivotal time in the Company's development. Having spent over 40 years in capital markets, I've seen firsthand how disciplined governance and strategic focus can drive long-term value creation. CanPR has built a compelling platform addressing a real need in Canada's immigration ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company's growth initiatives and help unlock its full potential."

The appointment strengthens CanPR's Board as the Company continues to advance its mission of modernizing immigration and employment pathways through innovative, technology-driven solutions.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Akshat Soni, Director & Chief Executive Officer

CanPR Technology Ltd.

