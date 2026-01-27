

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY) revealed earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY384.320 billion, or JPY203.98 per share. This compares with JPY432.539 billion, or JPY217.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to JPY1.934 trillion from JPY1.929 trillion last year.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY384.320 Bln. vs. JPY432.539 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY203.98 vs. JPY217.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.934 Tn vs. JPY1.929 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



Shin-Etsu Chemical continues to expect a net income of JPY 470 billion, down 12% from last year. Net earnings per share are still anticipated to be at JPY 250.



The company continues to anticipate sales of JPY 2.400 trillion, down 6.3% from the previous year.



For the full year, Shin-Etsu Chemical still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 106 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 106 per share.



