

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik AB (SAND.ST) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK4.199 billion, or SEK3.35 per share. This compares with SEK4.297 billion, or SEK3.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sandvik AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK4.249 billion or SEK3.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to SEK32.461 billion from SEK32.151 billion last year.



Sandvik AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK4.199 Bln. vs. SEK4.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.35 vs. SEK3.42 last year. -Revenue: SEK32.461 Bln vs. SEK32.151 Bln last year.



