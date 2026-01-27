Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
NCC AB: NCC appoints Tomas Brannemo as Head of the Infrastructure business area

NCC has appointed Tomas Brannemo as the new Head of the NCC Infrastructure business area. He will take office on March 2, 2026 and will become a member of NCC's Senior Management Team. Tomas will succeed Kenneth Nilsson, who will retire in due course.

Image: Tomas Brannemo

Tomas Brannemo, born in 1971, has a proven long track record from serving in senior management roles at international companies, including Johnson Controls, Xylem, Volvo Construction Equipment and ABB. Tomas has led large organizations with extensive project activities in global companies. He holds an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and an MBA from Uppsala University. Tomas is currently Senior Advisor for McKinsey.

"I am delighted to welcome Tomas Brannemo to NCC. His broad experience of overseeing large organizations and complex projects in international settings will be a great asset for NCC Infrastructure. I would also like to extend my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Kenneth Nilsson for his hard work since 2018. Kenneth has transformed the business area, in the process creating a successful and profitable business that has set a precedent for all of NCC in many areas," says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO of NCC.

"NCC is in an exciting phase of development, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the business together with the employees. Infrastructure has a clear market-leading position, and it will be interesting to see how my experiences from different sectors can contribute to accelerate that development. The market is also characterized by several strong positive trends that create good conditions going forward", says Tomas Brannemo.

When Tomas Brannemo takes office, the current head of the business area Kenneth Nilsson will continue to manage specific projects within NCC for a period of time.

For further information, please contact:
Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations, tove.stal@ ncc.se, +46 76-5216102
Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

