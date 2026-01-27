Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40BGL | ISIN: FI4000570890 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT0
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 15:03
4,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECNOTREE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECNOTREE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5305,60010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecnotree Corporation: Inside information: Preliminary information on financial results for 2025 - guidance for 2025 updated and new guidance issued for 2026

Tecnotree Corporation, Inside Information, 27 January 2026 at 8:56 EET

The Board of Directors of Tecnotree Corporation has reviewed preliminary, unaudited financial information for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Based on the preliminary information, the Board updates that the company's guidance for the financial year 2025 is as follows.

  • Net sales are expected to grow by mid to high-single digit percentage in constant currency terms.
  • Operating result margin expected to see margin expansion between +200bp to +220bp.
  • Free cash flow guidance between EUR 4.5 to EUR 5.0 million for the full year.
  • Capex as a percentage of net sales is targeted at around 12%.
  • Receivable days are expected to range between 130-150.
  • Dividend pay-out policy targets 10% of free cash flow.
  • Foreign exchange exposure to frontier country risk will be reduced to 10-15% within three years.

The earlier guidance was as follows.

  • Net sales are expected to grow by low to high-single digit percentage in constant currency terms.
  • Operating result margin expected to see margin expansion of at least +200bp.
  • Free cash flow guidance > EUR 4 million for the full year.
  • Capex as a percentage of net sales is targeted at 10-12%.
  • Receivable days are expected to range between 100-140.
  • Dividend pay-out policy targets 10% of free cash flow.
  • Foreign exchange exposure to frontier country risk will be reduced to 10-15% within three years.

The financial information for the year 2025 is preliminary and unaudited, and the audit process is still ongoing.

In addition, the Board of Directors has approved and issued new financial guidance for the financial year 2026.

For the financial year 2026, Tecnotree Corporation expects that:

  • Net sales are expected to grow by low to mid single digit percentage in constant currency terms.
  • Free cash flow guidance > EUR 5 million for the full year.

The Free Cash Flow guidance for 2026 is based on the company's current market outlook and exchange rate assumptions, especially devaluation of US dollar against the EUR, and reflects management's best estimate at this time.

The unaudited preliminary financial information for the year 2025 will be published on 25 February 2026, and the audited financial statements during week 11/2026.

Further information
Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit

www.tecnotree.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.