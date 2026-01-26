Anzeige
WKN: 919093 | ISIN: US7006581075 | Ticker-Symbol: PAZ
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:04
134,00 Euro
+1,52 % +2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,00127,0010:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 22:18 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park National Bank: Park National Corporation reports 2025 results and increase to quarterly cash dividend

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share, payable on March 10, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of February 20, 2026.

"Our performance reflects the hard work and dedication our associates demonstrate in service to others," said Park Chairman David Trautman. "With earnings and dividends at their highest levels, we're delivering solid value for our fellow shareholders. We will build on this momentum by staying true to our purpose of helping everyone with whom we come in contact flourish."

Park's net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $42.6 million, a 10.4 percent increase from $38.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.63, compared to $2.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the full year of 2025 was $180.1 million, an 18.9 percent increase from $151.4 million for the full year of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the full year of 2024 was $11.11 compared to $9.32 for the full year of 2024.

"Our loan and deposit growth demonstrate the strength of our relationships and the trust our customers place in us," said Park CEO & President Matthew Miller. "Looking ahead to the expected closing of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026, we're energized by the opportunities the partnership will create. The upcoming close is possible because of the dedication of our Park colleagues and our new colleagues from First Citizens. We are grateful for every opportunity to serve our customers and communities."

Park's total loans increased 3.0 percent during 2025. Park's total deposits increased 1.2 percent during 2025, with an increase of 1.1 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2025.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; (32) the ability to integrate the operations of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. into those of Park and the effects of the merger on Park's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; (33) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
2025
 2025
 2024
 Percent change 4Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '25 4Q '24
INCOME STATEMENT:
Net interest income- 112,926 - 111,017 - 103,445 1.7- 9.2-
Provision for credit losses 3,849 4,030 3,935 (4.5)% (2.2)%
Other income 31,375 30,574 31,064 2.6- 1.0-
Other expense 87,777 79,463 83,241 10.5- 5.4-
Income before income taxes- 52,675 - 58,098 - 47,333 (9.3)% 11.3-
Income taxes 10,036 10,940 8,703 (8.3)% 15.3-
Net income- 42,639 - 47,158 - 38,630 (9.6)% 10.4-
MARKET DATA:
Earnings per common share - basic (a)- 2.65 - 2.93 - 2.39 (9.6)% 10.9-
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.63 2.92 2.37 (9.9)% 11.0-
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.07 1.07 1.06 - - 0.9-
Special cash dividend declared per common share 1.25 - 0.50 N.M. 150.0-
Book value per common share at period end 84.14 82.87 76.98 1.5- 9.3-
Market price per common share at period end 152.18 162.53 171.43 (6.4)% (11.2)%
Market capitalization at period end 2,446,790 2,612,076 2,770,134 (6.3)% (11.7)%
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,076,308 16,071,347 16,156,827 - - (0.5)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,183,706 16,173,271 16,283,701 0.1- (0.6)%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,078,262 16,071,347 16,158,982 - - (0.5)%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.68- 1.83- 1.54- (8.2)% 9.1-
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.61- 14.19- 12.32- (11.1)% 2.4-
Yield on loans 6.34- 6.34- 6.21- - - 2.1-
Yield on investment securities 2.84- 3.04- 3.46- (6.6)% (17.9)%
Yield on money market instruments 3.94- 4.44- 4.75- (11.3)% (17.1)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.91- 5.90- 5.82- 0.2- 1.5-
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.61- 1.74- 1.90- (7.5)% (15.3)%
Cost of borrowings 1.31- 3.55- 3.86- (63.1)% (66.1)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.61- 1.80- 1.99- (10.6)% (19.1)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.88- 4.72- 4.51- 3.4- 8.2-
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.54- 55.85- 61.60- 8.4- (1.7)%
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Tangible book value per common share (d)- 74.06 - 72.77 - 66.89 1.8- 10.7-
Average interest earning assets 9,230,035 9,388,308 9,176,540 (1.7)% 0.6-
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 56,524 62,128 51,268 (9.0)% 10.3-
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Percent change 4Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 3Q '25 4Q '24
BALANCE SHEET:
Investment securities- 802,142 - 926,934 - 1,100,861 (13.5)% (27.1)%
Loans 8,051,242 7,992,753 7,817,128 0.7- 3.0-
Allowance for credit losses 92,973 91,758 87,966 1.3- 5.7-
Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990 162,237 163,032 (0.2)% (0.6)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 729 638 938 14.3- (22.3)%
Total assets 9,805,013 9,862,068 9,805,350 (0.6)% - -
Total deposits 8,243,713 8,329,924 8,143,526 (1.0)% 1.2-
Borrowings 81,711 78,126 280,083 4.6- (70.8)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,352,793 1,331,821 1,243,848 1.6- 8.8-
Tangible equity (d) 1,190,803 1,169,584 1,080,816 1.8- 10.2-
Total nonperforming loans 69,253 90,571 69,932 (23.5)% (1.0)%
Total nonperforming assets 69,982 91,209 70,870 (23.3)% (1.3)%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Loans as a % of period end total assets 82.11- 81.05- 79.72- 1.3- 3.0-
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.86- 1.13- 0.89- (23.9)% (3.4)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.87- 1.14- 0.91- (23.7)% (4.4)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.15- 1.15- 1.13- - - 1.8-
Net loan charge-offs- 2,634 - 2,057 - 3,206 28.1- (17.8)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.13- 0.10- 0.16- 30.0- (18.8)%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.80- 13.50- 12.69- 2.2- 8.7-
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 12.35- 12.06- 11.21- 2.4- 10.2-
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 13.32- 12.88- 12.47- 3.4- 6.8-
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.77- 16.60- 16.08- 1.0- 4.3-
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.98- 92.68- 93.00- 1.4- 1.1-
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)2025
 2024
 Percent change '25 vs '24
INCOME STATEMENT:
Net interest income- 437,311 - 398,019 9.9-
Provision for credit losses 11,488 14,543 (21.0)%
Other income 119,881 122,588 (2.2)%
Other expense 324,381 321,339 0.9-
Income before income taxes- 221,323 - 184,725 19.8-
Income taxes 41,250 33,305 23.9-
Net income- 180,073 - 151,420 18.9-
MARKET DATA:
Earnings per common share - basic (a)- 11.18 - 9.38 19.2-
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 11.11 9.32 19.2-
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 4.28 4.24 0.9-
Special cash dividend declared per common share 1.25 0.50 150.0-
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,109,237 16,143,708 (0.2)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,202,910 16,244,797 (0.3)%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.78- 1.53- 16.3-
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.80- 12.65- 9.1-
Yield on loans 6.33- 6.14- 3.1-
Yield on investment securities 3.10- 3.74- (17.1)%
Yield on money market instruments 4.29- 5.16- (16.9)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.90- 5.78- 2.1-
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.71- 1.97- (13.2)%
Cost of borrowings 3.57- 4.05- (11.9)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.77- 2.08- (14.9)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.75- 4.41- 7.7-
Efficiency ratio (g) 57.94- 61.44- (5.7)%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Net loan charge-offs- 6,481 - 10,322 (37.2)%
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.08- 0.14- (42.9)%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 12.91- 12.09- 6.8-
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.47- 15.69- 5.0-
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.64- 92.34- 1.4-
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Average interest earning assets 9,270,563 9,085,850 2.0-
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 232,811 199,268 16.8-
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
 Twelve Month Ended
December 31
 December 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans - 127,443 - 120,870 - 500,282 - 467,602
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable 4,267 8,641 23,734 41,718
Tax-exempt 1,487 1,351 5,779 5,524
Other interest income 3,695 2,751 14,745 8,121
Total interest income 136,892 133,613 544,540 522,965
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits 18,431 19,802 76,421 82,789
Time deposits 5,267 7,658 23,359 29,594
Interest on borrowings 268 2,708 7,449 12,563
Total interest expense 23,966 30,168 107,229 124,946
Net interest income 112,926 103,445 437,311 398,019
Provision for credit losses 3,849 3,935 11,488 14,543
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,077 99,510 425,823 383,476
Other income 31,375 31,064 119,881 122,588
Other expense 87,777 83,241 324,381 321,339
Income before income taxes 52,675 47,333 221,323 184,725
Income taxes 10,036 8,703 41,250 33,305
Net income - 42,639 - 38,630 - 180,073 - 151,420
Per common share:
Net income - basic - 2.65 - 2.39 - 11.18 - 9.38
Net income - diluted - 2.63 - 2.37 - 11.11 - 9.32
Weighted average common shares - basic 16,076,308 16,156,827 16,109,237 16,143,708
Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,183,706 16,283,701 16,202,910 16,244,797
Cash dividends declared:
Quarterly dividend - 1.07 - 1.06 - 4.28 - 4.24
Special dividend - 1.25 - 0.50 - 1.25 - 0.50
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 137,239 - 122,363
Money market instruments 96,274 38,203
Investment securities 802,142 1,100,861
Loans 8,051,242 7,817,128
Allowance for credit losses (92,973- (87,966-
Loans, net 7,958,269 7,729,162
Bank premises and equipment, net 61,627 69,522
Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990 163,032
Other real estate owned 729 938
Other assets 586,743 581,269
Total assets- 9,805,013 - 9,805,350
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing- 2,656,093 - 2,612,708
Interest bearing 5,587,620 5,530,818
Total deposits 8,243,713 8,143,526
Borrowings 81,711 280,083
Other liabilities 126,796 137,893
Total liabilities- 8,452,220 - 8,561,502
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024)- - - -
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 20,000,000 at December 31, 2024; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 465,032 463,706
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,739- (46,175-
Retained earnings 1,067,823 977,599
Treasury shares (1,544,842 shares at December 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024) (167,323- (151,282-
Total shareholders' equity- 1,352,793 - 1,243,848
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 9,805,013 - 9,805,350
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 113,086 - 122,949 - 119,607 - 129,070
Money market instruments 371,626 230,591 343,612 157,292
Investment securities 864,627 1,167,467 993,339 1,265,680
Loans 7,998,159 7,757,229 7,924,342 7,627,419
Allowance for credit losses (92,848- (87,608- (90,254- (85,930-
Loans, net 7,905,311 7,669,621 7,834,088 7,541,489
Bank premises and equipment, net 62,521 70,615 65,272 72,689
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152 163,221 162,536 163,669
Other real estate owned 671 1,079 570 1,192
Other assets 589,466 582,785 588,792 570,183
Total assets- 10,069,460 - 10,008,328 - 10,107,816 - 9,901,264
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing- 2,673,397 - 2,593,128 - 2,629,132 - 2,564,009
Interest bearing 5,837,476 5,747,671 5,833,360 5,696,185
Total deposits 8,510,873 8,340,799 8,462,492 8,260,194
Borrowings 81,180 279,149 208,420 309,996
Other liabilities 136,008 140,700 131,679 133,954
Total liabilities- 8,728,061 - 8,760,648 - 8,802,591 - 8,704,144
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares- - - - - - - -
Common shares 463,633 462,146 462,444 461,433
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (20,861- (41,229- (31,191- (60,619-
Retained earnings 1,066,169 978,267 1,035,307 949,160
Treasury shares (167,542- (151,504- (161,335- (152,854-
Total shareholders' equity- 1,341,399 - 1,247,680 - 1,305,225 - 1,197,120
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 10,069,460 - 10,008,328 - 10,107,816 - 9,901,264
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)4th QTR
 3rd QTR
 2nd QTR
 1st QTR
 4th QTR
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans- 127,443 - 126,648 - 125,543 - 120,648 - 120,870
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable 4,267 5,644 6,693 7,130 8,641
Tax-exempt 1,487 1,520 1,503 1,269 1,351
Other interest income 3,695 5,140 2,757 3,153 2,751
Total interest income 136,892 138,952 136,496 132,200 133,613
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits 18,431 20,499 19,055 18,436 19,802
Time deposits 5,267 5,501 5,821 6,770 7,658
Interest on borrowings 268 1,935 2,629 2,617 2,708
Total interest expense 23,966 27,935 27,505 27,823 30,168
Net interest income 112,926 111,017 108,991 104,377 103,445
Provision for credit losses 3,849 4,030 2,853 756 3,935
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,077 106,987 106,138 103,621 99,510
Other income 31,375 30,574 32,186 25,746 31,064
Other expense 87,777 79,463 78,977 78,164 83,241
Income before income taxes 52,675 58,098 59,347 51,203 47,333
Income taxes 10,036 10,940 11,228 9,046 8,703
Net income- 42,639 - 47,158 - 48,119 - 42,157 - 38,630
Per common share:
Net income - basic- 2.65 - 2.93 - 2.98 - 2.61 - 2.39
Net income - diluted- 2.63 - 2.92 - 2.97 - 2.60 - 2.37
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
(in thousands)4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
 1st QTR 4th QTR
Other income:
Income from fiduciary activities- 11,839 - 11,315 - 11,622 - 10,994 - 11,122
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,552 2,578 2,514 2,407 2,319
Other service income 4,099 3,716 3,731 2,936 3,277
Debit card fee income 6,493 6,604 6,607 6,089 6,511
Bank owned life insurance income 1,777 1,559 1,762 1,512 1,519
ATM fees 333 371 367 335 415
Pension settlement gain - - - - 365
Loss on sale of debt securities, net (2,250- - - - (128-
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 3,595 (549- 2,480 (862- 1,852
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,344 2,344 2,344 2,344 2,651
Miscellaneous 593 2,636 759 (9- 1,161
Total other income- 31,375 - 30,574 - 32,186 - 25,746 - 31,064
Other expense:
Salaries- 39,315 - 38,644 - 38,560 - 36,216 - 37,254
Employee benefits 10,846 9,892 9,108 10,516 10,129
Occupancy expense 3,349 3,242 3,269 3,519 2,929
Furniture and equipment expense 2,007 2,219 2,234 2,301 2,375
Data processing fees 12,188 11,531 11,021 10,529 10,450
Professional fees and services 9,275 7,475 7,395 7,307 10,465
Marketing 1,744 1,507 1,295 1,528 1,949
Insurance 1,534 1,468 1,667 1,686 1,600
Communication 1,137 1,239 941 1,202 1,104
State tax expense 1,181 1,182 1,350 1,186 1,145
Amortization of intangible assets 247 248 273 274 288
Foundation contributions 1,000 - - - -
Miscellaneous 3,954 816 1,864 1,900 3,553
Total other expense- 87,777 - 79,463 - 78,977 - 78,164 - 83,241
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
Allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period- 87,966 - 83,745 - 85,379 - 83,197 - 85,675
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 - - 383 - 6,090
Charge-offs 16,624 18,334 10,863 9,133 5,093
Recoveries 10,143 8,012 5,942 6,758 8,441
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,481 10,322 4,921 2,375 (3,348-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 11,488 14,543 2,904 4,557 (11,916-
Allowance for credit losses, end of period- 92,973 - 87,966 - 83,745 - 85,379 - 83,197
General reserve trends:
Allowance for credit losses, end of period- 92,973 - 87,966 - 83,745 - 85,379 - 83,197
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans - - - - -
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual - - - - 42
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 739 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans- 92,234 - 86,667 - 78,762 - 81,813 - 81,581
Total loans- 8,051,242 - 7,817,128 - 7,476,221 - 7,141,891 - 6,871,122
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 1,990 2,174 2,835 4,653 7,149
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k) 18,365 15,290 - 11,477 17,517
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 46,924 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985
Collectively evaluated loans- 7,983,963 - 7,746,515 - 7,428,171 - 7,058,897 - 6,789,471
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.08- 0.14- 0.07- 0.03- (0.05)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.15- 1.13- 1.12- 1.20- 1.21-
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.16- 1.12- 1.06- 1.16- 1.20-
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans- 66,515 - 68,178 - 60,259 - 79,696 - 72,722
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)N.A. N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323
Loans past due 90 days or more 2,738 1,754 859 1,281 1,607
Total nonperforming loans- 69,253 - 69,932 - 61,118 - 101,111 - 102,652
Other real estate owned 729 938 983 1,354 775
Other nonperforming assets - - - - 2,750
Total nonperforming assets- 69,982 - 70,870 - 62,101 - 102,465 - 106,177
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.83- 0.87- 0.81- 1.12- 1.06-
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.86- 0.89- 0.82- 1.42- 1.49-
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.87- 0.91- 0.83- 1.43- 1.55-
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.71- 0.72- 0.63- 1.04- 1.11-
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
New nonaccrual loan information:
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period- 68,178 - 60,259 - 79,696 - 72,722 - 117,368
New nonaccrual loans 87,482 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478
Resolved nonaccrual loans 89,145 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124
Nonaccrual loans, end of period- 66,515 - 68,178 - 60,259 - 79,696 - 72,722
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance- 51,664 - 58,158 - 47,564 - 68,639 - 57,609
Prior charge-offs 4,740 5,009 2,349 1,775 624
Remaining principal balance 46,924 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985
Specific reserves 739 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574
Book value, after specific reserves- 46,185 - 51,850 - 40,232 - 63,298 - 55,411
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Net interest income- 112,926 - 111,017 - 103,445 - 437,311 - 398,019
less purchase accounting accretion related to New Dominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 161 164 250 668 1,154
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships - 5 38 2,030 54
Net interest income - adjusted- 112,765 - 110,848 - 103,157 - 434,613 - 396,811
Provision for credit losses- 3,849 - 4,030 - 3,935 - 11,488 - 14,543
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (1- (3- - (1,818- (1,304-
Provision for credit losses - adjusted- 3,850 - 4,033 - 3,935 - 13,306 - 15,847
Other income- 31,375 - 30,574 - 31,064 - 119,881 - 122,588
less loss on sale of debt securities, net (2,250- - (128- (2,250- (526-
less pension settlement gain - - 365 - 6,148
less impact of strategic initiatives (38- 778 117 (156- 775
less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net - - - (229- 115
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3 325 299 331 312
Other income - adjusted- 33,660 - 29,471 - 30,411 - 122,185 - 115,764
Other expense- 87,777 - 79,463 - 83,241 - 324,381 - 321,339
less core deposit intangible amortization related to New Dominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 247 248 288 1,042 1,215
less Foundation contribution 1,000 - - 1,000 2,000
less merger related expenses related to First Citizens acquisition 1,556 - - 1,556 -
less restructuring costs 989 - - 989 -
less building demolition costs - - 44 - 458
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 175 - 215 690 215
Other expense - adjusted- 83,810 - 79,215 - 82,694 - 319,104 - 317,451
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)- 1,279 - (216- - (83- - 644 - (1,144-
Net income - reported- 42,639 - 47,158 - 38,630 - 180,073 - 151,420
Net income - adjusted (h)- 47,450 - 46,347 - 38,319 - 182,494 - 147,116
Diluted earnings per common share- 2.63 - 2.92 - 2.37 - 11.11 - 9.32
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)- 2.93 - 2.87 - 2.35 - 11.26 - 9.06
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.68- 1.83- 1.54- 1.78- 1.53-
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.87- 1.80- 1.52- 1.81- 1.49-
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.71- 1.86- 1.56- 1.81- 1.56-
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.90- 1.83- 1.55- 1.83- 1.51-
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.61- 14.19- 12.32- 13.80- 12.65-
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 14.03- 13.95- 12.22- 13.98- 12.29-
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.35- 16.19- 14.17- 15.76- 14.65-
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 15.96- 15.91- 14.06- 15.97- 14.24-
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.54- 55.85- 61.60- 57.94- 61.44-
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 56.97- 56.18- 61.63- 57.04- 61.64-
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.88- 4.72- 4.51- 4.75- 4.41-
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.88- 4.71- 4.50- 4.72- 4.39-
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY- 1,341,399 - 1,318,277 - 1,247,680 - 1,305,225 - 1,197,120
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152 162,400 163,221 162,536 163,669
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY- 1,179,247 - 1,155,877 - 1,084,459 - 1,142,689 - 1,033,451
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:

December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY- 1,352,793 - 1,331,821 - 1,243,848
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990 162,237 163,032
TANGIBLE EQUITY- 1,190,803 - 1,169,584 - 1,080,816
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
AVERAGE ASSETS- 10,069,460 - 10,236,065 - 10,008,328 - 10,107,816 - 9,901,264
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152 162,400 163,221 162,536 163,669
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS- 9,907,308 - 10,073,665 - 9,845,107 - 9,945,280 - 9,737,595
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:

December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
TOTAL ASSETS- 9,805,013 - 9,862,068 - 9,805,350
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990 162,237 163,032
TANGIBLE ASSETS- 9,643,023 - 9,699,831 - 9,642,318
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Interest income- 136,892 - 138,952 - 133,613 - 544,540 - 522,965
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 687 685 617 2,654 2,432
Fully taxable equivalent interest income- 137,579 - 139,637 - 134,230 - 547,194 - 525,397
Interest expense 23,966 27,935 30,168 107,229 124,946
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income- 113,613 - 111,702 - 104,062 - 439,965 - 400,451
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Net income- 42,639 - 47,158 - 38,630 - 180,073 - 151,420
Plus: Income taxes 10,036 10,940 8,703 41,250 33,305
Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,849 4,030 3,935 11,488 14,543
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income- 56,524 - 62,128 - 51,268 - 232,811 - 199,268
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.


