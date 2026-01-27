Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Simcere partner to advance a dual-target antibody treatment to address unmet needs in inflammatory bowel disease

Novel TL1A/IL23p19 b ispecific antibody targets driv ers of disease pathogenesis to overcome the efficacy ceiling in inflammatory bowel disease .

License and collaboration agreement strengthen Boehringer's inflammatory disease pipeline with a potential, first-in-class, pre-clinical asset.

Boehringer receives global rights to the asset, excluding greater China; Simcere is eligible to receive payments of up to EUR 1,058 million

Ingelheim, Germany, and Shanghai, China, 26, January 2026 - Boehringer Ingelheim and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ("Simcere") (HKEX: 2096), today announced a license and collaboration agreement to develop SIM0709, a pre-clinical TL1A/IL23p19 bispecific antibody from Simcere, for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Globally, it is estimated that more than three million people are affected by IBD, a lifelong, progressive condition leading to frequent hospitalization and surgeries, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. Current medical options cannot fully prevent or reverse these complications, leaving a clear unmet need. Through this partnership, Boehringer and Simcere aim to advance an innovative approach to potentially redefine treatment possibilities and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

SIM0709 is a long-acting humanized bispecific antibody developed by Simcere using its proprietary multi-specific antibody platform. It simultaneously targets tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 15 (TL1A) and interleukin-23 (IL-23), thereby blocking two core pathways that drive the onset and progression of IBD. In both in vitro primary cell studies and in vivo animal studies, SIM0709 demonstrated superior synergistic efficacy, even outperforming the combination of the two corresponding monotherapies.

Carine Boustany, US Innovation Unit Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases at Boehringer Ingelheim said, "In IBD, too many patients continue to progress and experience severe complications despite currently available anti-inflammatory therapies. We are excited to join forces with Simcere to accelerate the development of this therapeutic as a potential life changing option for patients living with IBD."

"Simcere's bispecific antibody SIM0709 was engineered with our proprietary multi-specific antibody platform with first-in-class potential for IBD treatment. Partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim, with its long-term commitment and deep expertise in immunology, positions the compound for rigorous global development," said Gaobo Zhou, Chief Investment Officer, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group. "Together we aim to accelerate the clinical development and advance a treatment option that could improve outcomes for patients world-wide affected by IBD."

Under the terms of the agreement Boehringer receives global rights to the asset, excluding greater China. Simcere is eligible to receive an upfront payment as well as success-based development, regulatory and sales milestones up to EUR 1,058 million, as well as royalties on net sales outside of the Greater China territory.



Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.



Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited(2096.HK) is a pharmaceutical company driven by innovation and focusing on four therapeutic areas including Neuroscience, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Anti-infection. We proactively explore areas with significant unmet needs, and our mission is For patients, for life. Driven by our in-house R&D efforts and synergistic innovation, Simcere has established strategic cooperation partnerships with many innovative companies and research institutes. Learn more at www.simcere.com.

Intended Audiences Notice

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.