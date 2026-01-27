

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for fourth quarter of $730 million



The company's bottom line came in at $730 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $753 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $3.793 billion from $3.801 billion last year.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



