CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Québec Onboards BBA To Deliver Feasibility Study, Commences Environmental Baseline Studies and Appoints Corem To Complete Metallurgical Testing Program On Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has onboarded BBA Inc. ("BBA") to the Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study (the "Feasibility Study") [i] to support its subsidiary, CoTec Québec Corporation Inc. ("CoTec Québec"). The BBA team has completed initial site visits and baseline studies of the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada ("Lac Jeannine", or the "Project") and has drawn up a metallurgical testing program for the full Feasibility Study following a review of the metallurgical data generated by CoTec during the positive 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment [ii] (the "PEA"). The primary objective of the testing program is targeting a concentrate grade of >67% Fe which is expected to support classification of Lac Jeannine as a critical mineral project. The results from the program will form the basis of the engineering design criteria and mass balance for the Project and are expected to be completed in H1 2026.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec commented: "We are very excited about the collaboration between BBA and Corem to deliver the metallurgical testing program. Corem's continued experience of working on the Project will bring additional value and insights. We look forward to the results from the test program, together with our updated Mineral Resource Estimate which we aim to release to the market in Q1 2026. We believe this will result in increased confidence for the Lac Jeannine Project compared to its current PEA level study. The initial environmental baseline studies are a first step towards the Environmental Assessment and Review Procedure for the Project's permitting process. Completing early baseline studies and metallurgical testingdemonstrates CoTec's strategy to execute opportunities expediently, working with all stakeholders."

Corem is an internationally recognized center for expertise and innovation based in Québec City and offers mining corporations a range of specialized research services to help them develop and optimize key mineral processing technologies. As part of the testing program developed by BBA, Corem will carry out tests using technologies which will allow CoTec to target the recovery of iron units below 75 microns which are currently being lost to tailings within the PEA flowsheet. The material used in the test program is sourced from CoTec Québec's recent 2025 Infill and Expansion Resource Drilling Program which was completed in August of that year [iii] .

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Catherine Pelletier from BBA Consultants, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

About CoTec Holdings Corp .

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance, +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the timing, scope, and completion of the Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study, the potential future value of the Lac Jeannine Project ("Project"), the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, the bulk sample extraction, potential benefits from the MGS machine for the Project and other potential projects, the option exercise, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments of CoTec, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

[i] https://www.cotec.ca/news/cotec-commissions-bba-to-lead-feasibility-study-for-the-lac-jeannine-iron-tailings-recovery-project

[ii] https://www.cotec.ca/news/cotec-announces-initial-mineral-resource-and-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-lac-jeannine-iron-tailings-project-qubec-canad

[iii] https://www.cotec.ca/news/cotec-completes-infill-and-expansion-resource-drilling-programme-at-the-lac-jeannine-project-engages-corem-for-metallurgical-testing-and-commences-a-process-to-appoint-an-epcm-provider-for-the-feasibility-study

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-qu%c3%a9bec-onboards-bba-to-deliver-feasibility-study-commences-environmental-ba-1130893