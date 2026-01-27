Worksport Ltd.: Terravis Energy Secures Mass Manufacturing for No-Defrost Heat Pump Amid North American Polar Vortex Crisis

Aetherlux Pro Operates to -57°F Without Defrost Cycles or Backup Heat, Addressing Grid Stress and Soaring Energy Costs

WEST SENECA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Terravis Energy ("Terravis" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of New York-based Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP), designs and develops next-generation clean-energy technologies. Terravis is pleased to announce the selection of a mass manufacturing partner for its Aetherlux Pro Zerofrost Integrated Heat Pump, a breakthrough solution designed to remove the largest drawback of conventional heat pumps; Energy consuming 'defrost cycles', which contribute to grid failures and skyrocketing energy bills currently plaguing North America during the January 2026 Polar Vortex.

The Heat Pump "Death Spiral" In sub-zero conditions, standard heat pumps are hit with a functional double whammy.

Capacity Loss: The unit can no longer extract sufficient heat from the air, forcing a switch to grid-straining electric resistance backup. The Defrost Trap: As the outdoor coils freeze, the system stops heating the home and reverses flow, pumping heat outside to melt the ice.

The result? Homeowners pay a premium for electricity that is being used to heat the outdoors, rather than their living rooms.

This inefficiency contributes to current grid instability and skyrocketing consumer utility bills. Heat pump technologies are traditionally very efficient (much lower heating bills) compared to normal heating sources, but these defrost cycles remain the biggest drawback.

The Aetherlux Pro air source heat pump is designed to solve this problem. The Company's proprietary ZeroFrost technology allows the heat pump to operate efficiently at temperatures as low as -57°F (-50°C) without ever needing a defrost cycle or resistive backup heat.

The Hidden Cost of Winter Heating Standard heat pumps have a fatal flaw in the cold: defrost cycles. When temperatures plummet, ordinary units "freeze up" and stop heating your home to heat themselves. To compensate, they switch to costly electric resistance backup, causing your energy bill to spike by up to 300-400%.

The AetherLux Difference: We don't manage ice; we prevent it. Our proprietary ZeroFrost technology ensures the unit should never freeze, meaning it would not have to stop, reverse, or rely on expensive backup power. You get continuous, affordable heat-even in the dead of winter.

The Aetherlux system:

Lowers Operating Costs: Heat pumps are efficient but use back up heating in sub-zero. AetherLux Pro will not. Lowers Installation Costs: Heat pumps are generally cheaper to install, but they require backup heating. AetherLux Pro will not. Saves the Grid: Traditional heat pumps enter defrost mode - a great threat to already weakened grid stability, especially during winter peaks. AetherLux pro will not.

"The current weather crisis in North America only highlights why the world needs AetherLux," said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy. "While standard systems falter and resort to grid-draining backup modes, our technology maintains continuous, high-efficiency operation in deep winter, even at -57°F. Our priority is clear: protecting the homeowner from exorbitant energy costs first, which simultaneously relieves critical pressure on the electrical infrastructure. By securing a major manufacturing partner, we have unlocked the industrial scale necessary to bring this consumer-focused, grid-saving solution to the mass market this year."

Key Highlights of the Manufacturing Partnership:

Mass Scale Capability: The selected partner is a globally recognized manufacturer in Asia with the infrastructure to produce high volumes of heat pump units, supporting the Company's aggressive growth targets.

2026 Certification Timeline: The partnership initiates the immediate optimization and production of certification units to meet North American safety and efficiency standards (UL, Energy Star) within the 2026 calendar year.

Commercial Discussions: The scalability provided by this partnership supports ongoing talks with billion-dollar companies and major distributors looking for resilient heating solutions.

Commercial Availability With the manufacturing supply chain now established, Terravis is moving swiftly toward commercial launch.

Interested dealers and distributors can contact info@terravisenergy.com to reserve territory and learn more about the 2026 certification and launch pathway. You may also use: Aetherlux Contact Us.

Contacts

Media Relations, Terravis Energy:

E: info@terravisenergy.com, W: https://aetherlux.terravisenergy.com/

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com, W: www.worksport.com, E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Terravis Energy Chief Executive Officer, Lorenzo Rossi

LinkedIn: Lorenzo Rossi

About Terravis

Terravis Energy, a subsidiary of New York-based Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP), designs and develops next-generation clean-energy technologies focused on advanced heating and distributed energy infrastructure. Terravis Energy's flagship AetherLux platform features its proprietary ZeroFrost cold-climate heat-pump technology, designed to provide uninterrupted heating in extreme weather conditions without reliance on conventional backup heat sources. Terravis Energy is also developing parking-based electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions for multi-unit residential, commercial, and fleet applications. The company delivers practical, infrastructure-ready technologies that advance electrification, energy efficiency, and the scalable adoption of clean energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/terravis-energy-secures-mass-manufacturing-for-no-defrost-heat-pump-amid-north-american-1130879