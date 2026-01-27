

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $389 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $20.762 billion from $20.151 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 4.60



