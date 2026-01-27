

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $556.9 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $872.0 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.8% to $6.82 billion from $7.91 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $556.9 Mln. vs. $872.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $6.82 Bln vs. $7.91 Bln last year.



