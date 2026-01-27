Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Stock Option Issuance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) following the Company's successful secondary listing on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) - Quotation Board segment.

Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Trading began on January 26, 2026 under the ticker symbol 7IT. The Quotation Board is part of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a multilateral trading facility (MTF) pursuant to section 48 of the German Exchange Act (Börsengesetz, BörsG). While not a regulated market within the meaning of EU directives, the Quotation Board provides international investors with efficient access to listed securities through one of Europe's largest and most liquid trading venues.

"This secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents an important milestone for Predictiv AI as we expand our global capital markets presence," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Predictiv AI. "With growing interest from European investors in AI-driven technology companies, this listing enhances our visibility, accessibility, and engagement with the international investment community."

The Company believes the Frankfurt listing will support broader shareholder diversification and increased liquidity, while aligning with Predictiv AI's long-term strategy to scale its AI platforms and pursue international growth opportunities.

Additional information regarding Predictiv AI's Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing is available on the Deutsche Börse website.

Stock Options Issuance

The Company has issued 1,200,000 stock options to a consultant, exercisable at $0.13 per share, with immediate vesting.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-commences-trading-on-the-frankfurt-stock-exchange-an-1130923