Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Announces Kent Wolford as Area Vice President, Label Segment

Strategic Appointment Underscores Company's Commitment to Advancing Customer Success in Label and Packaging

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kent Wolford as its new Area Vice President, IP Packaging and Labels.

In this role, Wolford will drive the growth and development of Konica Minolta's digital print and embellishment finishing solutions for the Label and Packaging market. He will partner closely with customers to advise on strategies that streamline workflows, increase production efficiency and enhance profitability.

Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta

"We are thrilled to welcome Kent to the Konica Minolta family, and are confident he will make an immediate and positive impact in advancing our label business," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Kent brings an innovative, creative and customer-focused approach with a strong track record of delivering exceptional results. His broad expertise across label applications and customer requirements positions us to accelerate growth and better support the evolving needs of the market."

With more than 25 years of experience spanning conventional narrow-web flexo and digital label and packaging press technologies, Wolford brings a comprehensive, end-to-end understanding of the label manufacturing process. He has held leadership roles across business development, direct sales and marketing at companies including Xeikon, HP, Domino, Durst and Webtro.

Kent Wolford, Area Vice President, IP Packaging and Labels, Konica Minolta

"Konica Minolta's IP solutions deliver advanced capabilities and strong value for key vertical markets including manufacturing, commercial print and label converting," said Wolford. "As the industry continues its shift toward digital technologies, I look forward to helping customers evaluate their operations, adopt future-ready solutions and transform their businesses for long-term success."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be?ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its?bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta ?online? and follow us on?Facebook,?YouTube,?LinkedIn?and?Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact:

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-announces-kent-wolford-as-area-vice-president-lab-1130694