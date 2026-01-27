Deploys the latest cloud IT infrastructure as a foundation for further growth

Project delivered on time and within budget

Strengthens internal control system (ICS) in line with international standards

Enhances international financial reporting and availability of real-time data

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) has successfully gone live with a new SAP cloud-based IT platform to support its continued business growth and to support scaling internationally. By unifying processes and providing fast access to data, the new solution enhances operational performance, management control and strengthens the overall stability of the business.

ADS-TEC Energy has successfully taken its new SAP-based cloud IT landscape into operational use. From left to right: Sebastian Schypulla (Chief Procurement Logistics Officer), Christian Schütte (Project Lead), Thomas Speidel (CEO, ADS-TEC Energy) and Georg Varelmann (CEO, Varelmann Beratungsgesellschaft).

ADS-TEC Energy is pursuing a clear growth strategy with an increasing international focus. To support this development sustainably, the company chose to deploy the latest, high-performance IT infrastructure. With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, processes are standardized, transparency is increased and operations are designed with scalability in mind.

International financial reporting and consistent data structures facilitate the integration of international subsidiaries, reduce operational risks and accelerate decision-making.

SAP classifies the ADS-TEC Energy integration as a reference project in the public cloud

SAP's S/4HANA Public Cloud is its standardized solution for scalable, international business processes. ADS-TEC Energy now uses this platform to map complex operations on a unified, future-proofed system.

Andreas Schäfer, Head of Corporate Business, SAP Germany, commented: "ADS-TEC Energy has implemented an exceptionally demanding project on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. The breadth of SAP cloud solutions deployed, combined with a high degree of variant complexity, project-driven business and international focus, makes this project a great reference for the use of standardized cloud processes. ADS-TEC Energy demonstrates how complex industrial companies can operate successfully and scale efficiently on a future-ready cloud platform."

High value creation depth as a foundation for scalability

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, stated: "Our strength lies in our high level of value created in-house. We design, develop, produce and operate our technologies, products and services entirely within our own organization, which requires robust processes and maximum transparency. This has always been our ambition.

With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, we are making this complexity manageable and aligning our business model for scalability. Delivering this demanding project on time and within budget is a great achievement. I am very proud of the performance of our team, in particular of the commitment shown by the project lead, Christian Schütte, as well as our partners Varelmann Beratungsgesellschaft, Peritia Consulting and CPRO ips. For ADS-TEC Energy, this represents an important step towards sustainably combining growth, international expansion and operational stability."

Standardized best-practice processes instead of isolated solutions

The SAP-based cloud landscape at ADS-TEC Energy includes SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Field Service Management. This enables the integrated mapping of core end-to-end processes across sales, service, operations and billing.

During the deployment phase, ADS-TEC Energy used SAP's standardized best-practice processes. Instead of silo solutions, it created an integrated system that supports complex requirements such as project-driven business, high variant diversity and international structures, resulting in reliable and scalable operations. The use of SAP Cloud ALM ensures that all future enhancements to SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud can be assessed and efficiently integrated into the existing platform.

ADS-TEC Energy's transformation project started in November 2024 and was successfully deployed and tested within approximately 14 months.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

