Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 17:34
17,705 Euro
-2,72 % -0,495
17,60017,70517:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 12:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Atlas Copco AB: President and CEO comments on Q4 report and full-year summary

Nacka, Sweden, January 27, 2026: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the interim report for Q4 and full-year summary for 2025 that was released today.

"Although the demand for equipment remained mixed, the order volumes for both service and equipment increased during the fourth quarter. Geographically the Group's order intake increased in North America, Europe and Asia," said Vagner Rego. "Looking at the full-year summary for 2025 it reflects the year's geopolitical environment and the level of hesitancy that it entailed."

The order intake in the fourth quarter amounted to MSEK 38 606 (39 725), an organic increase of 4%. Revenues decreased by 7% to MSEK 42 782 (45 988), organically unchanged. Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 8 772 (10 029), corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (21.8). Operating profit was MSEK 8 470 (10 018), corresponding to a margin of 19.8% (21.8). Operating cash flow reached MSEK 6 777 (9 915). Return on capital employed was 24% (28).

"Presently there are a number of external parameters we as a Group can not entirely control. Despite this, our focus remains and we continue at full force and speed to innovate and develop technology that will transform the future in partnership with existing and new customers."

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend for 2025 of SEK 3.00 (3.00) per share, and an extra distribution of SEK 2.00 per share, resulting in a total combined dividend of SEK 5.00 per share to be paid in two equal installments.

In the near-term Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com

