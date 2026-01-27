Atlas Copco AB: Interim report on Q4 and full-year summary 2025

Organic order growth, solid revenues and cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth quarter

Orders received reached MSEK 38 606 (39 725), organic increase of 4%

Revenues decreased 7% to MSEK 42 782 (45 988), organically unchanged

Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 772 (10 029),

corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (21.8) Reported operating profit decreased 15% to MSEK 8 470 (10 018), corresponding to a margin of 19.8% (21.8)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.36 (1.60)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 6 777 (9 915)

Return on capital employed was 24% (28)



The Board of directors proposes: An ordinary dividend for 2025 of SEK 3.00 (3.00) per share, and an extra distribution of SEK 2.00 per share, resulting in a total combined dividend of SEK 5.00 per share to be paid in two equal installments



Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.



Previous near-term outlook (published October 23, 2025):

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our Reports and presentations page.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on January 27, 2026.

About Atlas Copco Group: