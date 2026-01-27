QVC Expands Beauty and Wellness Offerings with New Brands

Curating shopping experiences that highlight leading brands, innovation, and reinvention

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a leader in live social shopping, announced a slate of new Beauty and Wellness brands joining the platform in 2026, reinforcing the categories as top priorities for the year ahead.

"As we head into the new year, beauty-inside and out-and wellness remain major areas of focus for QVC," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC. "We're excited to welcome innovative new brands while continuing to deliver the fan-favorites our customers trust, making it easier to discover solutions that help you look and feel your best every day."

Through these new offerings, shoppers can discover both new-to-QVC brands and established fan favorites across haircare, skincare, tools, supplements, and wellness essentials. New brands joining QVC include K18, Make Time Wellness, Karma and Medicine Mama. There are also additions to fan-favorite lines from Dyson, TATCHA, Peter Thomas Roth, Dr. Kellyann, Ancient Nutrition, 8Greens, VitaHustle, Pop Sonic and Vitamix - many offered through QVC's exclusive value bundles.

A highlight among the brands launching on QVC is K18, which is bringing its biomimetic science-first approach to the platform for the first time. The haircare brand made its QVC debut this month, with exclusive deals and bundles available across TikTok Shop, QVC.com, and on-air.

"As our hair changes with age, its biology changes too, it carries a lifetime of color, heat, stress, and time," said Suveen Sahib, CEO and Co-Founder, K18. "K18 was built on understanding that biology and creating products that work with hair, not against it. Bringing K18 to QVC is about delivering solutions that last. Fewer steps, fewer products, and value that holds over time."

Alongside digital and on-air programming, QVC+ streaming brings an exciting lineup of shows that shine a spotlight on QVC's most sought-after beauty & wellness brands, packed with hands-on demos and insider tips from the experts.

Find out more information on QVC's Beauty offerings here and Wellness offerings here, with additional brands, launches, and exclusive bundles rolling out throughout 2026.

