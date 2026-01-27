Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
27.01.2026
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

For immediate release

27 January 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 150,000 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 788.74 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 108,912,016; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 116,079,287.

The figure of 116,079,287 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


