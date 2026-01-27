

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.PA) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR10.88 billion, or EUR21.85 per share. This compares with EUR12.55 billion, or EUR25.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to EUR80.81 billion from EUR84.68 billion last year.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR10.88 Bln. vs. EUR12.55 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR21.85 vs. EUR25.12 last year. -Revenue: EUR80.81 Bln vs. EUR84.68 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News