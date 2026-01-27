NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITES STATES

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") announces the Company's board of directors has approved, and the Company will be effecting, a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (Common Shares) on a one post-consolidation Common Share for every two pre-consolidation Common Shares (the Consolidation). The resolution was approved by all directors of the Company.

In relation to the Consolidation, the Company will be obtaining a new CUSIP and ISIN. There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE).

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 32,390,436 to approximately 16,195,218. The exercise price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. Any fractional share that is less than ½ of one post-consolidation Common Share will be cancelled and any fractional share that is at least one half of one post-consolidation Common Share will be rounded up to one whole post-consolidation Common Share.

Puranium Energy Corp. is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on identifying and advancing energy-related opportunities. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol UX and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 2DK.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

