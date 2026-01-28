Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects High-Grades and Visible Gold at AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") and Aurex Hill Zone ("Aurex Hill") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.
Aurex Hill Intersections (East Powerline Deposit) Highlights:
AX-25-796 - 0.84 g/t Au over 38.9m within 0.64 g/t Au over 76.0m; including high-grade intervals of 26.35 g/t Au over 0.5m,
AX-25-802 - 2.82 g/t Au over 11.8m within 0.78 g/t Au over 51.1m; including high-grade interval of 7.26 g/t Au over 4.3m
Airstrip Intersections Highlights:
AX-25-720 - 1.10 g/t Au over 6.5m within 0.30 g/t Au over 38.9m; includes high-grade intervals of 16.70 g/t Au over 0.4m and 13.80 g/t Au over 1.0m,
AX-25-731 - 2.27 g/t Au over 5.0m, within 1.24 g/t Au over 11.0m; includes high-grade interval of 14.10 g/t Au over 0.5m,
AX-25-758 - 0.90 g/t Au over 18.9m, within 0.51 g/t Au over 43.8m; includes 17.14 g/t Au over 0.3m,
AX-25-792 - 4.25 g/t Au over 3.3m within 0.60 g/t Au over 37.6m; includes 14.60 g/t Au over 0.5m
"The high-grade gold mineralization in the Aurex Hill zone (East Powerline Deposit) and the Airstrip Deposit reinforces our understanding of the high-grade mineralization and achieves the objective of targeting areas suitable for starter pits," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "In the Aurex Hill zone, high-grade sheeted quartz veins show potential for further expansion of the deposit, while the high-grade structures (marl) with brecciated quartz represent a new drill target (Figure 4). In Airstrip, the skarn mineralization in Cal 2 (lower horizon) shows consistent high-grade gold mineralization with holes AX-25-792 and AX-25-731, indicating the potential for eastward expansion at Airstrip (Figure 7 and 10)."
The high-grade gold drill core from Airstrip, Powerline and the very high-grade silver drill core (News release, January 22, 2026) will be available to view at the AMEBC roundup core shack #823 on January 28-29th, 2026.
Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Aurex Hill in this release
Hole ID
depth from (m)
depth to (m)
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-25-759
26.2
74.0
47.8
0.66
including
29.2
31.2
2.0
6.85
including
30.2
31.2
1.0
9.72
and including
51.4
52.7
1.3
7.55
and
93.5
94.5
1.0
0.57
and
108.0
109.5
1.5
0.69
AX-25-765
33.5
38.0
4.5
1.66
including
33.5
36.5
3.0
2.13
and
51.0
55.0
4.0
0.62
and
78.5
80.0
1.5
0.53
and
93.2
94.5
1.3
1.77
and
123.2
124.7
1.5
0.42
and
135.5
137.0
1.5
0.57
AX-25-768
26.0
41.2
15.2
0.47
including
38.0
39.6
1.6
1.77
and
58.3
70.8
12.5
0.49
including
58.3
59.7
1.4
2.19
and
120.9
122.9
2.0
0.86
including
120.9
122.1
1.2
1.16
and
175.4
176.6
1.2
0.31
AX-25-796
3.0
54.2
51.2
0.42
including
3.0
6.1
3.1
2.55
and including
30.0
30.4
0.4
1.65
and including
41.2
54.2
13.0
0.46
including
53.5
54.2
0.7
3.06
and
76.2
152.2
76.0
0.64
including
81.3
92.5
11.2
1.07
including
81.3
82.0
0.7
6.74
and including
91.0
92.5
1.5
4.89
and including
105.2
144.1
38.9
0.84
including
105.2
105.6
0.4
7.29
and including
115.1
115.6
0.5
26.35
and including
125.0
125.6
0.6
5.57
and including
127.7
138.4
10.7
0.62
and
176.3
176.8
0.5
10.03
AX-25-802
11.5
18.8
7.3
0.29
and
23.5
27.6
4.1
0.27
and
36.4
38.0
1.6
0.45
and
51.8
52.7
0.9
0.88
and
85.6
88.2
2.6
0.44
and
107.0
108.5
1.5
0.42
and
131.4
182.5
51.1
0.78
including
154.2
166.0
11.8
2.82
including
161.7
166.0
4.3
7.26
including
164.5
166.0
1.5
12.60
Table 2: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release
HOLE NUMBER
depth from
depth to
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-25-686
15.0
16.5
1.5
0.66
and
52.6
70.2
17.6
0.33
including
52.6
53.9
1.3
1.14
and
91.5
112.4
20.9
0.64
including
91.5
103.5
12.0
0.98
and
138.2
148.5
10.3
1.03
including
143.1
144.4
1.3
5.22
and
172.0
173.5
1.5
0.32
and
186.0
196.5
10.5
0.31
AX-25-689
19.3
20.4
1.1
0.51
and
74.5
76.0
1.5
0.68
and
87.6
115.8
28.2
0.37
including
106.0
107.4
1.4
1.97
and
146.5
167.4
20.9
0.33
and
186.2
189.1
2.9
0.96
including
186.2
187.6
1.4
1.18
AX-25-691
15.5
17.0
1.5
0.42
and
105.5
131.5
26.0
0.39
including
113.0
122.5
9.5
0.77
and
149.0
243.2
94.2
0.54
including
157.6
182.2
24.6
0.35
and including
198.4
220.8
22.4
0.52
including
220.4
220.8
0.4
6.82
and including
240.1
242.3
2.2
9.09
including
241.0
241.6
0.6
14.10
and
262.8
272.9
10.1
0.69
including
267.1
268.5
1.4
3.49
AX-25-720
12.9
51.8
38.9
0.30
including
45.3
51.8
6.5
1.10
including
45.3
45.6
0.3
14.40
and
82.4
84.9
2.5
9.81
including
82.4
82.8
0.4
16.70
and including
83.9
84.9
1.0
13.80
AX-25-731
36.2
47.2
11.0
1.24
including
37.7
42.7
5.0
2.27
including
38.6
39.1
0.5
14.10
and
73.8
74.4
0.6
0.91
and
79.0
80.5
1.5
0.40
AX-25-742
124.4
126.0
1.6
0.36
and
143.5
150.0
6.5
0.73
including
149.0
150.0
1.0
3.12
and
176.0
180.5
4.5
0.65
and
201.6
202.5
0.9
0.53
and
208.0
210.7
2.7
0.39
and
218.6
220.2
1.6
0.39
and
235.2
237.0
1.8
8.27
including
235.2
235.8
0.6
25.40
AX-25-747
56.8
63.4
6.6
0.57
including
61.9
63.4
1.5
1.70
and
86.0
101.4
15.4
0.61
including
92.9
94.2
1.3
4.66
and
112.5
114.2
1.7
0.89
and
142.3
213.6
71.3
0.50
including
142.3
143.2
0.9
3.38
and including
161.5
162.6
1.1
1.54
and including
189.0
212.2
23.2
0.83
including
191.2
194.6
3.4
3.25
and including
211.2
212.2
1.0
4.75
and
234.7
236.7
2.0
0.30
AX-25-749
81.5
82.0
0.5
0.32
and
100.5
102.5
2.0
0.83
and
119.0
132.6
13.6
0.28
and
149.1
167.3
18.2
0.56
including
149.1
151.0
1.9
2.86
and including
163.0
164.6
1.6
1.02
and
211.4
218.5
7.1
0.43
and
227.3
233.3
6.0
0.31
AX-25-756
64.1
131.6
67.5
0.35
including
66.6
70.2
3.6
0.90
and including
87.2
90.2
3.0
1.00
and including
110.3
126.0
15.7
0.55
including
125.0
126.0
1.0
3.81
and
149.9
171.9
22.0
0.34
including
164.7
167.4
2.7
1.24
and
189.7
191.2
1.5
0.49
AX-25-758
53.0
61.0
8.0
0.45
including
59.4
61.0
1.6
1.89
and
81.7
82.8
1.1
1.35
and
91.2
92.4
1.2
0.46
and
95.2
95.8
0.6
0.56
and
135.2
179.0
43.8
0.51
including
160.1
179.0
18.9
0.90
including
160.1
160.4
0.3
17.14
and including
174.4
175.3
0.9
4.64
and
200.7
203.0
2.3
0.51
AX-25-762B
7.5
9.0
1.5
0.76
and
65.3
76.2
10.9
1.13
including
66.6
73.2
6.6
1.41
including
68.1
69.3
1.2
4.64
and
93.8
139.1
45.3
0.29
including
107.3
108.4
1.1
1.68
and including
121.9
135.5
13.6
0.39
and
174.0
178.5
4.5
2.03
including
175.9
178.5
2.6
3.14
including
175.9
176.2
0.3
19.60
and
205.6
206.0
0.4
0.88
and
212.2
213.3
1.1
0.32
and
215.8
217.8
2.0
0.57
and
233.5
235.0
1.5
0.36
and
246.0
247.5
1.5
0.33
and
250.5
252.0
1.5
0.38
and
255.0
256.5
1.5
0.33
and
258.0
259.5
1.5
0.33
and
275.9
277.5
1.6
0.32
and
285.6
291.5
5.9
0.82
including
285.6
287.0
1.4
2.48
AX-25-775
25.7
27.2
1.5
0.32
and
28.7
30.2
1.5
0.35
and
112.1
114.6
2.5
0.54
and
133.1
185.8
52.7
0.47
including
153.0
153.4
0.4
1.57
including
170.0
185.8
15.8
1.09
including
175.6
185.8
10.2
1.58
including
175.6
178.9
3.3
2.68
and
213.5
215.9
2.4
0.42
and
223.0
224.0
1.0
0.87
and
242.6
243.4
0.8
1.30
and
277.5
278.5
1.0
0.32
and
313.1
314.6
1.5
0.57
AX-25-780
13.0
81.3
68.3
0.40
including
28.0
31.5
3.5
1.33
and including
76.0
81.3
5.3
2.12
including
80.2
80.6
0.4
17.10
AX-25-792
52.4
55.4
3.0
1.22
including
52.4
53.9
1.5
1.98
and
129.1
130.6
1.5
0.31
and
135.1
136.6
1.5
0.50
and
141.4
143.0
1.6
0.30
and
160.2
197.8
37.6
0.60
including
177.4
180.7
3.3
4.25
including
177.4
178.9
1.5
8.43
including
177.4
177.9
0.5
14.60
and including
196.7
197.8
1.1
3.59
Note: Calculated true widths are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.
Table 3: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release
HOLE ID
EASTING (m)
NORTHING (m)
ELEVATION (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
AX-25-686
467313
7083850
787
199.6
0
-60
AX-25-689
467285
7083788
786
231.7
0
-60
AX-25-691
467190
7083765
785
274.3
0
-60
AX-25-720
466562
7084003
736
91.4
0
-60
AX-25-731
467700
7083976
792
85.3
0
-60
AX-25-742
466503
7083708
728
251.5
0
-60
AX-25-747
466382
7083763
726
251.5
0
-60
AX-25-749
466308
7083817
713
256.0
0
-60
AX-25-756
466706
7083821
756
201.2
0
-60
AX-25-758
466774
7083743
763
278.8
0
-60
AX-25-759
469621
7082616
988
147.8
0
-60
AX-25-762B
466802
7083830
765
310.9
0
-60
AX-25-765
469680
7082559
992
175.3
0
-60
AX-25-768
469735
7082563
994
196.6
0
-60
AX-25-775
466855
7083774
767
326.1
335
-53
AX-25-780
466812
7084016
770
150.9
0
-60
AX-25-792
467882
7083972
794
202.7
0
-60
AX-25-796
469057
7082690
965
189.0
0
-60
AX-25-802
468849
7082657
943
185.9
0
-60
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.
Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.
Table 4: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (Moz)
Indicated MRE
Airstrip
0.30
27.7
0.69
0.611
Powerline
0.30
84.8
0.61
1.663
Total Combined Indicated MRE
0.30
112.5
0.63
2.274
Inferred MRE
Airstrip
0.30
10.1
0.75
0.245
Powerline
0.30
270.4
0.60
5.208
Total Combined Inferred MRE
0.30
280.6
0.60
5.453
Notes to Table 3:
The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.
