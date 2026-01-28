Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects High-Grades and Visible Gold at AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") and Aurex Hill Zone ("Aurex Hill") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Aurex Hill Intersections (East Powerline Deposit) Highlights:

AX-25-796 - 0.84 g/t Au over 38.9m within 0.64 g/t Au over 76.0m; including high-grade intervals of 26.35 g/t Au over 0.5m,

AX-25-802 - 2.82 g/t Au over 11.8m within 0.78 g/t Au over 51.1m; including high-grade interval of 7.26 g/t Au over 4.3m

Airstrip Intersections Highlights:

AX-25-720 - 1.10 g/t Au over 6.5m within 0.30 g/t Au over 38.9m; includes high-grade intervals of 16.70 g/t Au over 0.4m and 13.80 g/t Au over 1.0m ,

AX-25-731 - 2.27 g/t Au over 5.0m , within 1.24 g/t Au over 11.0m ; includes high-grade interval of 14.10 g/t Au over 0.5m ,

AX-25-758 - 0.90 g/t Au over 18.9m , within 0.51 g/t Au over 43.8m; includes 17.14 g/t Au over 0.3m ,

AX-25-792 - 4.25 g/t Au over 3.3m within 0.60 g/t Au over 37.6m; includes 14.60 g/t Au over 0.5m

"The high-grade gold mineralization in the Aurex Hill zone (East Powerline Deposit) and the Airstrip Deposit reinforces our understanding of the high-grade mineralization and achieves the objective of targeting areas suitable for starter pits," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "In the Aurex Hill zone, high-grade sheeted quartz veins show potential for further expansion of the deposit, while the high-grade structures (marl) with brecciated quartz represent a new drill target (Figure 4). In Airstrip, the skarn mineralization in Cal 2 (lower horizon) shows consistent high-grade gold mineralization with holes AX-25-792 and AX-25-731, indicating the potential for eastward expansion at Airstrip (Figure 7 and 10)."

The high-grade gold drill core from Airstrip, Powerline and the very high-grade silver drill core (News release, January 22, 2026) will be available to view at the AMEBC roundup core shack #823 on January 28-29th, 2026.

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections in Aurex Hill

Figure 2: Cross-section 468850E in Aurex Hill. High-grade mineralization in AX-25-802 has potential to convert waste blocks and extend mineralized domains that are open up and down dip as well as along strike.

Figure 3: Cross-section 469050E in Aurex Hill Zone has potential to extend high-grade mineralization in satellite pits in east Powerline.

Figure 4: High-grade gold mineralization in AX-25-802 is associated with zones of marl with associated brecciated quartz veins.

Figure 5: Sheeted quartz veins in AX-25-796 host high-grade gold mineralization and visible gold.

Figure 6: Visible gold grains from drillholes AX-25-796. Multiple instances of visible gold intergrown with Bi-Sulphosalts were intersected at 42.3m (left) and 115.1m (right). These examples of coarse-grained gold mineralization in sheeted quartz veins are typical of Powerline-style mineralization, indicating near-surface high-grade mineralized domains have potential to be expanded in the Aurex Hill area east of Powerline.

Figure 7: Plan map of highlight intersections in Airstrip for this release.

Figure 8: Cross-section 466400E in Airstrip. Skarn mineralization intersected in drill holes AX-25-747 have potential to expand conceptual pit to the south and west of Airstrip.

Figure 9: Cross-section 466800E in Airstrip. Skarn mineralization inAX25-756 and -758 have potential to convert waste blocks at southern edge of the conceptual pit as well as improve continuity of the Cal 1 horizon.

Figure 10: Cross-section 467900E in Airstrip. Intersection in drillhole AX-25-792 has potential to extend conceptual satellite pit in the east of Airstrip

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Aurex Hill in this release

Hole ID depth from (m) depth to (m) Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-759 26.2 74.0 47.8 0.66 including 29.2 31.2 2.0 6.85 including 30.2 31.2 1.0 9.72 and including 51.4 52.7 1.3 7.55 and 93.5 94.5 1.0 0.57 and 108.0 109.5 1.5 0.69 AX-25-765 33.5 38.0 4.5 1.66 including 33.5 36.5 3.0 2.13 and 51.0 55.0 4.0 0.62 and 78.5 80.0 1.5 0.53 and 93.2 94.5 1.3 1.77 and 123.2 124.7 1.5 0.42 and 135.5 137.0 1.5 0.57 AX-25-768 26.0 41.2 15.2 0.47 including 38.0 39.6 1.6 1.77 and 58.3 70.8 12.5 0.49 including 58.3 59.7 1.4 2.19 and 120.9 122.9 2.0 0.86 including 120.9 122.1 1.2 1.16 and 175.4 176.6 1.2 0.31 AX-25-796 3.0 54.2 51.2 0.42 including 3.0 6.1 3.1 2.55 and including 30.0 30.4 0.4 1.65 and including 41.2 54.2 13.0 0.46 including 53.5 54.2 0.7 3.06 and 76.2 152.2 76.0 0.64 including 81.3 92.5 11.2 1.07 including 81.3 82.0 0.7 6.74 and including 91.0 92.5 1.5 4.89 and including 105.2 144.1 38.9 0.84 including 105.2 105.6 0.4 7.29 and including 115.1 115.6 0.5 26.35 and including 125.0 125.6 0.6 5.57 and including 127.7 138.4 10.7 0.62 and 176.3 176.8 0.5 10.03 AX-25-802 11.5 18.8 7.3 0.29 and 23.5 27.6 4.1 0.27 and 36.4 38.0 1.6 0.45 and 51.8 52.7 0.9 0.88 and 85.6 88.2 2.6 0.44 and 107.0 108.5 1.5 0.42 and 131.4 182.5 51.1 0.78 including 154.2 166.0 11.8 2.82 including 161.7 166.0 4.3 7.26 including 164.5 166.0 1.5 12.60

Table 2: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-686 15.0 16.5 1.5 0.66 and 52.6 70.2 17.6 0.33 including 52.6 53.9 1.3 1.14 and 91.5 112.4 20.9 0.64 including 91.5 103.5 12.0 0.98 and 138.2 148.5 10.3 1.03 including 143.1 144.4 1.3 5.22 and 172.0 173.5 1.5 0.32 and 186.0 196.5 10.5 0.31 AX-25-689 19.3 20.4 1.1 0.51 and 74.5 76.0 1.5 0.68 and 87.6 115.8 28.2 0.37 including 106.0 107.4 1.4 1.97 and 146.5 167.4 20.9 0.33 and 186.2 189.1 2.9 0.96 including 186.2 187.6 1.4 1.18 AX-25-691 15.5 17.0 1.5 0.42 and 105.5 131.5 26.0 0.39 including 113.0 122.5 9.5 0.77 and 149.0 243.2 94.2 0.54 including 157.6 182.2 24.6 0.35 and including 198.4 220.8 22.4 0.52 including 220.4 220.8 0.4 6.82 and including 240.1 242.3 2.2 9.09 including 241.0 241.6 0.6 14.10 and 262.8 272.9 10.1 0.69 including 267.1 268.5 1.4 3.49 AX-25-720 12.9 51.8 38.9 0.30 including 45.3 51.8 6.5 1.10 including 45.3 45.6 0.3 14.40 and 82.4 84.9 2.5 9.81 including 82.4 82.8 0.4 16.70 and including 83.9 84.9 1.0 13.80 AX-25-731 36.2 47.2 11.0 1.24 including 37.7 42.7 5.0 2.27 including 38.6 39.1 0.5 14.10 and 73.8 74.4 0.6 0.91 and 79.0 80.5 1.5 0.40 AX-25-742 124.4 126.0 1.6 0.36 and 143.5 150.0 6.5 0.73 including 149.0 150.0 1.0 3.12 and 176.0 180.5 4.5 0.65 and 201.6 202.5 0.9 0.53 and 208.0 210.7 2.7 0.39 and 218.6 220.2 1.6 0.39 and 235.2 237.0 1.8 8.27 including 235.2 235.8 0.6 25.40 AX-25-747 56.8 63.4 6.6 0.57 including 61.9 63.4 1.5 1.70 and 86.0 101.4 15.4 0.61 including 92.9 94.2 1.3 4.66 and 112.5 114.2 1.7 0.89 and 142.3 213.6 71.3 0.50 including 142.3 143.2 0.9 3.38 and including 161.5 162.6 1.1 1.54 and including 189.0 212.2 23.2 0.83 including 191.2 194.6 3.4 3.25 and including 211.2 212.2 1.0 4.75 and 234.7 236.7 2.0 0.30 AX-25-749 81.5 82.0 0.5 0.32 and 100.5 102.5 2.0 0.83 and 119.0 132.6 13.6 0.28 and 149.1 167.3 18.2 0.56 including 149.1 151.0 1.9 2.86 and including 163.0 164.6 1.6 1.02 and 211.4 218.5 7.1 0.43 and 227.3 233.3 6.0 0.31 AX-25-756 64.1 131.6 67.5 0.35 including 66.6 70.2 3.6 0.90 and including 87.2 90.2 3.0 1.00 and including 110.3 126.0 15.7 0.55 including 125.0 126.0 1.0 3.81 and 149.9 171.9 22.0 0.34 including 164.7 167.4 2.7 1.24 and 189.7 191.2 1.5 0.49 AX-25-758 53.0 61.0 8.0 0.45 including 59.4 61.0 1.6 1.89 and 81.7 82.8 1.1 1.35 and 91.2 92.4 1.2 0.46 and 95.2 95.8 0.6 0.56 and 135.2 179.0 43.8 0.51 including 160.1 179.0 18.9 0.90 including 160.1 160.4 0.3 17.14 and including 174.4 175.3 0.9 4.64 and 200.7 203.0 2.3 0.51 AX-25-762B 7.5 9.0 1.5 0.76 and 65.3 76.2 10.9 1.13 including 66.6 73.2 6.6 1.41 including 68.1 69.3 1.2 4.64 and 93.8 139.1 45.3 0.29 including 107.3 108.4 1.1 1.68 and including 121.9 135.5 13.6 0.39 and 174.0 178.5 4.5 2.03 including 175.9 178.5 2.6 3.14 including 175.9 176.2 0.3 19.60 and 205.6 206.0 0.4 0.88 and 212.2 213.3 1.1 0.32 and 215.8 217.8 2.0 0.57 and 233.5 235.0 1.5 0.36 and 246.0 247.5 1.5 0.33 and 250.5 252.0 1.5 0.38 and 255.0 256.5 1.5 0.33 and 258.0 259.5 1.5 0.33 and 275.9 277.5 1.6 0.32 and 285.6 291.5 5.9 0.82 including 285.6 287.0 1.4 2.48 AX-25-775 25.7 27.2 1.5 0.32 and 28.7 30.2 1.5 0.35 and 112.1 114.6 2.5 0.54 and 133.1 185.8 52.7 0.47 including 153.0 153.4 0.4 1.57 including 170.0 185.8 15.8 1.09 including 175.6 185.8 10.2 1.58 including 175.6 178.9 3.3 2.68 and 213.5 215.9 2.4 0.42 and 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.87 and 242.6 243.4 0.8 1.30 and 277.5 278.5 1.0 0.32 and 313.1 314.6 1.5 0.57 AX-25-780 13.0 81.3 68.3 0.40 including 28.0 31.5 3.5 1.33 and including 76.0 81.3 5.3 2.12 including 80.2 80.6 0.4 17.10 AX-25-792 52.4 55.4 3.0 1.22 including 52.4 53.9 1.5 1.98 and 129.1 130.6 1.5 0.31 and 135.1 136.6 1.5 0.50 and 141.4 143.0 1.6 0.30 and 160.2 197.8 37.6 0.60 including 177.4 180.7 3.3 4.25 including 177.4 178.9 1.5 8.43 including 177.4 177.9 0.5 14.60 and including 196.7 197.8 1.1 3.59

Note: Calculated true widths are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.

Table 3: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-686 467313 7083850 787 199.6 0 -60 AX-25-689 467285 7083788 786 231.7 0 -60 AX-25-691 467190 7083765 785 274.3 0 -60 AX-25-720 466562 7084003 736 91.4 0 -60 AX-25-731 467700 7083976 792 85.3 0 -60 AX-25-742 466503 7083708 728 251.5 0 -60 AX-25-747 466382 7083763 726 251.5 0 -60 AX-25-749 466308 7083817 713 256.0 0 -60 AX-25-756 466706 7083821 756 201.2 0 -60 AX-25-758 466774 7083743 763 278.8 0 -60 AX-25-759 469621 7082616 988 147.8 0 -60 AX-25-762B 466802 7083830 765 310.9 0 -60 AX-25-765 469680 7082559 992 175.3 0 -60 AX-25-768 469735 7082563 994 196.6 0 -60 AX-25-775 466855 7083774 767 326.1 335 -53 AX-25-780 466812 7084016 770 150.9 0 -60 AX-25-792 467882 7083972 794 202.7 0 -60 AX-25-796 469057 7082690 965 189.0 0 -60 AX-25-802 468849 7082657 943 185.9 0 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 4: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

