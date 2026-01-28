

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF949 million, or CHF13.51 per share. This compares with CHF636 million, or CHF8.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to CHF6.531 billion from CHF5.480 billion last year.



Lonza Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Core earnings from continuing business stood at CHF 1.052 billion, or CHF 15.03 per share, higher than last year's CHF 930 million, or CHF 13.10 per share.



For the full year, the Board will propose to increase the dividend by 25% to CHF 5 per share at the Annual General Meeting in May.



