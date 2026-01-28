Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") announced today that it will publish its Full-Year 2025 results on Monday, 9 March 2026 at 7:00 am CET.
Live conference call and audio webcast presentation:
Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live webcast presentation which will follow on the same day at 10:00 am CET.
Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly present an in-depth overview of the Company's latest financial and operational performance. They will also discuss strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and outlook for the coming period. A Q&A session will follow, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the leadership team.
Date: Monday, 9 March 2026
Time: 10:00 am CET
Participant Link: Live Webcast
Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.
Via phone:
Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
Switzerland / Europe
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Replay:
The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.
The 2025 Annual Report and ESG Report will be available for download on 9 March as of 7:00 am CET at www.cosmohealthconfidence.com
About Cosmo
Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com
Financial calendar
Jefferies Biotech Beach Summit, Miami
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026
TP ICAP Conference, Paris
March 10-11, 2026
April 10, 2026
May 6-7, 2026
For further information, please contact:
investor.relations@cosmohc.com
