Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") announced today that it will publish its Full-Year 2025 results on Monday, 9 March 2026 at 7:00 am CET.

Live conference call and audio webcast presentation:

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live webcast presentation which will follow on the same day at 10:00 am CET.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly present an in-depth overview of the Company's latest financial and operational performance. They will also discuss strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and outlook for the coming period. A Q&A session will follow, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the leadership team.

Date: Monday, 9 March 2026

Time: 10:00 am CET

Participant Link: Live Webcast

Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.

Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Replay:

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

The 2025 Annual Report and ESG Report will be available for download on 9 March as of 7:00 am CET at www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

Financial calendar

Jefferies Biotech Beach Summit, Miami Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 TP ICAP Conference, Paris March 10-11, 2026 April 10, 2026 May 6-7, 2026

