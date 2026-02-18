Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS European Healthcare Conference 2026

London, United Kingdom

4 March 2026

Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Jefferies Biotech Summit 2026

Miami, United States

11 March 2026

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

TP ICAP Healthcare Conference

Paris, France

7 May 2026

Members of the management team will participate in meetings with investors.

Investors attending any of the above conferences who would like to meet with Cosmo are welcome to contact the Company's IR team to arrange an appointment via investor.relations@cosmohc.com.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

