Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Administrative Approval of Grant & 2026 Priorities

Genflow Biosciences Plc

Administrative Approval of €4 Million Funding Support from Wallonia Region for GF-100; and 2026 Development Priorities

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or the "Company"), a European-based biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for age-related diseases, announces the administrative approval of the previously announced award of approximately €4 million in non-dilutive financial support from the Wallonia Region of Belgium, following the assenting signature of Minister Adrien Dolimont.

The funding, once received, will support the continued development of the Company's lead gene therapy candidate, GF-1002, for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH"). The original RNS announcing the award can be found here.

Disbursement of the first instalment is expected no later than May 2026. The support package spans a three-year development programme and is aligned with Genflow's existing roadmap. All project-related expenses incurred during 2025 will be eligible under the terms of the programme.

Development Priorities for 2026

In 2026 Genflow's strategy emphasises pipeline discipline and capital efficiency, prioritising programmes with the strongest data, the clearest paths to value creation, and the highest potential for partner engagement. Central to this approach is the pursuit of early-stage collaboration agreements designed to secure non-dilutive funding, provide external validation of the platform, and support continued development.

With multiple anticipated data readouts, an expanding partner dialogue, and a maturing intellectual property position, Genflow believes it is well positioned to enter its next phase of development while maintaining a focus on scientific rigour, operational execution, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Dog Aging (GF-1004)

The ongoing GF-1004 dog aging study, which commenced in March 2025, is being conducted as a blinded clinical trial designed to assess potential benefits related to sarcopenia, healthspan, and lifespan-associated biomarkers.

An initial efficacy readout is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Dogs enrolled in the study are being monitored over a 180-day period, with a second efficacy assessment planned at the six-month timepoint. Results from this later evaluation are expected in June-July 2026 and are intended to assess durability and longer-term effects.

Glaucoma Programme

The Company's glaucoma programme will prioritise delivery optimisation and execution readiness. Genflow is advancing discussions with a leading lipid nanoparticle (LNP) partner to support delivery innovation and is progressing the selection of a full-service contract research organisation (CRO) to manage RNA-based formulation activities through preclinical execution.

Additional Programmes

Across the broader pipeline, Genflow continues to advance its sarcopenia programme in line with established development plans. In parallel, the ExoFastTrack initiative continues to generate data intended to support and accelerate multiple programmes across the portfolio.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow, commented: "The administrative approval of this funding reinforces our ability to execute against our 2026 development priorities with discipline and focus. It strengthens our capacity to advance GF-1002 while maintaining a selective, data-driven approach across the broader pipeline. As we enter the coming year, our emphasis remains on programmes with clear execution paths, strong scientific rationale, and meaningful opportunities for partnership and non-dilutive value creation."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

