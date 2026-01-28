Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 17:40
6,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6006,30008:43
Dow Jones News
28.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of Share Repurchase Programme

DJ Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 
28-Jan-2026 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Extension of Share Repurchase Programme 

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, announces that, upon completion of its GBP10 million share repurchase programme announced on 23 October 2025, 
it will commence an additional share repurchase programme of up to GBP10 million (the "Programme"). 
 
This brings the total committed since the commencement of the current programme in July 2024 to GBP60 million. 
 
The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources and will continue until the earlier of either the 
expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2025 AGM ("General Authority") or upon reaching the 
maximum purchase amount intended under the Programme. 
 
The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in 
treasury. 
 
To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Deutsche Bank 
AG, London Branch ("Deutsche Numis"), acting as agent, to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market 
purchases of Ordinary Shares. Share repurchases may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share 
price and trading volume. 
 
The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. 
 
The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will 
be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made 
pursuant to it. 
 
As at 28 January 2026, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of 
Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,937,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,109,416. 
 
The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following 
the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. 

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Simon Willis                      
 
Iqra Amin                        

Goodbody Stockbrokers                  
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker      
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali 
                        +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public Relations 
                        +44 (0)7443 648 021 
Elly Williamson 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416340 
EQS News ID:  2266932 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
