TOKYO, Jan 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the development of a high-efficiency, compact Power Amplifier Module (PAM) for the sub-6GHz band, designed for integration into 5G base station Radio Units (RUs).PAMs are electronic components that amplify signals for long-distance radio transmission, and their power consumption accounts for approximately 75% of the total power consumed by an RU (*1). By integrating this high-efficiency PAM into RUs, NEC aims to reduce device power consumption and size, thereby contributing to overall power savings in 5G networks and reduced operational costs for telecommunication carriers.NEC plans to incorporate this PAM into new RUs scheduled for release in the first half of fiscal year 2026 (*2) and also envisions a global deployment of the PAM as a standalone product, including its application in base stations from other manufacturers.This PAM achieves both high efficiency and compactness, which has been challenging until now, by integrating NEC's strengths in high-efficiency circuit design technology using Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices, high-density mounting technology, and simulation expertise related to load modulation methods. Specifically, it achieves a high Power-Added Efficiency (PAE) of 50%, indicating the proportion of supplied DC power that can be used for amplifying radio signals. This results in a 10% reduction in power consumption compared to conventional PAMs (*3). Furthermore, it boasts a compact form factor of 10mm x 6mm.Since 5G networks utilize higher frequency bands compared to 4G, the coverage area of a single RU is relatively narrower. Therefore, to ensure comprehensive coverage across wide areas and even behind buildings, more RUs need to be deployed. By integrating this PAM into RUs, NEC aims to reduce the power consumption of individual RUs, contributing to overall power savings in 5G networks and lowering operational costs for telecommunication carriers.NEC will showcase this PAM at "MWC Barcelona 2026 (MWC2026)," the world's largest mobile-related exhibition, scheduled from March 2 to 5, 2026. At the venue, NEC will highlight the PAM's features, high-efficiency operation, energy-saving effects, and increased design flexibility for equipment.Going forward, NEC will continue to provide technologies that balance energy efficiency and high performance to realize sustainable network infrastructure.Some of the technologies used in the new device were obtained from a grant program (JPJ012368G50801) by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan.(*1)According to NEC research (as of January 28, 2026)(*2)Press release: NEC Develops New 5G Base Station Radio Unit for Enhanced Communication Throughput, Compactness, and Energy Efficiencyhttps://www.nec.com/en/press/202601/global_20260123_01.html(*3)According to NEC research (as of January 28, 2026)