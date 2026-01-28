Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTCID: ISPNF) has re-engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH to provide certain marketing and investor awareness services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable legislation. The terms were initially announced on May 16, 2025, carry a term of one year, and cost up to €250,000.

Plutus (including its directors and officers) is an arm's-length party to the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither Plutus nor any related parties hold, or have the right to acquire, securities of Inspiration Energy. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for its services.

Charlese Desjardins, President of Inspiration, stated, "We are very pleased to re-engage Plutus, especially at a time when commodity prices are at all-time highs. Inspiration only has just over 40 million shares outstanding, and we are formulating plans for an expected spring drill program on our Rottenstone North property, which has clearly defined drill targets. The next few months will be very exciting times for our shareholders, and management looks forward to advancing on multiple fronts during a period of strong investor appetite for junior mining stocks."

Figure 1: Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North and West properties relative to the property of Ramp Metals, along with the interpreted massive sulfide and gold trends in the district.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and base metal properties. The Company's flagship assets, Rottenstone North and Rottenstone West, position it as one of the largest landholders in one of Canada's newest and most exciting gold-copper VMS discovery corridors. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

