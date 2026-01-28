ASML reports €32.7 billion total net sales and €9.6 billion net income in 2025

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 28, 2026 - Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Q4 total net sales of €9.7 billion, gross margin of 52.2%, net income of €2.8 billion

Quarterly net bookings in Q4 of €13.2 billion of which €7.4 billion is EUV

2025 total net sales of €32.7 billion, gross margin of 52.8%, net income of €9.6 billion

Backlog at the end of 2025 of €38.8 billion

ASML expects Q1 2026 total net sales between €8.2 billion and €8.9 billion, and a gross margin between 51% and 53%

ASML expects 2026 total net sales to be between €34 billion and €39 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%

ASML announces a new share buyback program of up to €12 billion to be executed by December 31, 2028

ASML to strengthen focus on engineering and innovation by streamlining the Technology and IT organizations

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Total net sales 7,516 9,718 28,263 32,667 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 1,962 2,134 6,494 8,193 New lithography systems sold (units) 66 94 380 300 Used lithography systems sold (units) 6 8 38 27 Net bookings2 5,399 13,158 18,899 3 28,035 3 Backlog4 35,938 38,797 Gross profit 3,880 5,068 14,492 17,258 Gross margin (%) 51.6 52.2 51.3 52.8 Net income 2,125 2,840 7,572 9,609 EPS (basic; in euros) 5.49 7.35 19.25 24.73 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 5,128 13,322 12,741 13,322

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Net bookings include all system sales orders and inflation-related adjustments, for which written authorizations have been accepted.

(3) The sum of quarterly net bookings over the full year.

(4) Backlog contains accumulated sales values for all system sales orders and inflation-related adjustments, for which written authorizations have been accepted, and not yet recorded in total net sales.

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com.



CEO statement and outlook

"ASML reported another record year in 2025, with total net sales of €32.7 billion and a gross margin of 52.8%. The fourth quarter was particularly strong: we reported record total net sales of €9.7 billion, including the revenue recognized for two High NA systems. Our gross margin for Q4 was in line with our guidance at 52.2%.

"In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand. This is reflected in a marked step-up in their medium-term capacity plans and in our record order intake.

"Therefore, we expect 2026 to be another growth year for ASML's business, largely driven by a significant increase in EUV sales and growth in our installed base business sales1. We continue to invest in people and footprint to support that growth in 2026 and beyond.

"We expect first-quarter 2026 total net sales between €8.2 billion and €8.9 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%. We expect R&D costs of around €1.2 billion and SG&A costs of around €0.3 billion. For the full year 2026, we expect total net sales to be between €34 billion and €39 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet.

Update dividend and share buyback program

ASML intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2025 of €7.50 per ordinary share, which is a 17% increase compared to 2024. An interim dividend of €1.60 per ordinary share will be made payable on February 18, 2026. Recognizing this interim dividend and the two interim dividends of €1.60 per ordinary share paid in 2025, this leads to a final dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of €2.70 per ordinary share.

In the fourth quarter, we purchased around €1.7 billion worth of shares under the 2022-2025 share buyback program. This program finished in December 2025, having repurchased a total of €7.6 billion out of the up to €12 billion program.

ASML announces a new share buyback program, effective today and to be executed by December 31, 2028. We intend to repurchase shares of an amount up to €12 billion, of which we expect a total of up to 2 million shares will be used to cover employee share plans. We intend to cancel the remainder of the shares repurchased.

The share buyback program will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the AGM on April 23, 2025, and of the authority to be granted by future AGMs. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.

Details of the share buyback program as well as transactions pursuant thereto, and details of the dividend are published on ASML's website (www.asml.com/investors).

Strengthening our focus on engineering and innovation

The semiconductor ecosystem is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, and ASML is well positioned to leverage this positive development. To prepare for future opportunities, ASML intends to strengthen its focus on engineering and innovation in critical areas of the company through the streamlining of the Technology and the IT organizations. Employees and employee representatives are being informed of the proposed changes, and further details will be made available today on asml.com at 08:30 CET.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.

US GAAP Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Quarterly summary US GAAP consolidated statements of operations, consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated balance sheets are available on www.asml.com.

The consolidated balance sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of December 31, 2025, the related consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 as presented in this press release are unaudited.

In addition to reporting financial figures in accordance with US GAAP, ASML also reports financial figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS') for statutory purposes. The most significant recurring differences between US GAAP and IFRS that affect ASML concerns the capitalization of certain product development costs, valuation of equity investments, and accounting for income taxes.



2025 Annual Reports

ASML will publish its 2025 Annual Report based on US GAAP and its 2025 Annual Report based on IFRS on February 25, 2026. Both reports will include sustainability statements in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The reports and introductory video with CFO Roger Dassen will be published on our website, www.asml.com.

